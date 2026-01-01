Final Availability Report: Alabama TE Josh Cuevas added ahead of Rose Bowl

Alabama Football issued its final availability report for the Rose Bowl quarterfinal.

Four players appeared on the final availability report, and the biggest news is that tight end Josh Cuevas was added. It’s the first time Cuevas has been listed this week. The senior returned to the field for Alabama’s first-round game at Oklahoma after missing three games due to a broken foot. Cuevas is the team’s fifth-leading receiver with 376 yards and four touchdowns.

Cuevas left the practice field on Tuesday as reporters were allowed to watch. But when the Tide arrived in Los Angeles, Cuevas spoke to the media and discussed his return from an injury.

“I’m feeling great,” Cuevas said on Monday night. “Shoutout to our training staff. They’re the best of the best. I legit broke my foot in the middle of the season and came back same season. So, that’s a tribute to them, and I’m ready to go for this game.

“And given that we’ve had a little bit of extra time to prepare, a little bit of extra time for guys to heal up and stuff like that, it’s going to be even better.”

Linebacker Jah-Marien Latham and defensive lineman Jeremiah Beaman are out for the year. Defensive back Dre Kirkpatrick Jr. will miss a seventh straight game due to a suspension.

No. 9 Alabama (11-3, 7-1) will play No. 1-seed Indiana (13-0, 9-0) in the Rose Bowl quarterfinal this afternoon in Pasadena, California. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:10 p.m. CT on ESPN.

Alabama Availability Report

Jah-Marien Latham, LB — Out

Dre Kirkpatrick Jr., DB — Out

Jeremiah Beaman, DL — Out

Josh Cuevas, TE — Game-time decision

Indiana Availability Report

Stephen Daley, DL — Out

Kellan Wyatt, DL — Out

Bryson Bonds, DB — Out

Lee Beebe Jr., RB — Out

Brendan Franke, K — Out

CFP Availability Report Policies

To promote the integrity of competition, the wellbeing of student-athletes and institutional staff, and public transparency, beginning with the 2025-26 season, the College Football Playoff Management Committee implemented a policy that requires each participating institution to accurately disclose to the public, via a standardized availability report, when a student-athlete’s ability to participate in an upcoming Playoff game is uncertain for any reason, subject to the terms and conditions set forth below.

Reporting Timeframes

Initial Report

The deadline for participating institutions to release an initial Availability Report (“Initial Report”) is three days before the game. This report shall be submitted before 7 p.m. (Central)/8 p.m. (Eastern).

Updated Reports

Participating institutions must update the Availability Report (“Updated Reports”) once per day (a) two days prior to the game and (b) the day prior to the game. These reports shall be before 7 p.m. (Central)/8 p.m. (Eastern).

Game Day Report

On game day, participating institutions must provide one Game Day Report no later than 90 minutes before the publicized game time.

Designated Participation Statuses

If a participating institution has knowledge that a student-athlete may be unable to participate in the upcoming game for any reason (including, but not limited to, injury, illness, suspension, ineligibility, or personal matter), the institution must accurately designate the student-athlete’s participation status on the Initial and Updated Reports as follows:

Out (i.e., will not play/0% chance to play);

Doubtful (i.e., unlikely to play/25% chance to play);

Questionable (i.e., uncertain to play/50% chance to play);

Probable (i.e., probable to play/75% chance to play); or

Available (i.e., will play/100% chance to play).

