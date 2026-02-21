Final Availability Report: Labaron Philon's status for LSU game revealed

Alabama issued its final availability report ahead of Saturday’s game against LSU.

Crimson Tide guard Labaron Philon, who was listed as probable on Friday’s initial report, was removed and will be available to play against the Tigers. Philon is Alabama’s leading scorer at 21.8 points per game and played 41 minutes in the Tide’s overtime win over Arkansas.

Alabama head coach Nate Oats didn’t mention Philon during his Friday press conference. The only player he brought up was forward Taylor Bol Bowen, who has dealt with a lingering right leg injury since the Florida game. But Bol Bowen did not appear on either availability report.

“I think we came out of the Arkansas game with no more injuries,” Oats said. “We just got to get guys that played a lot of minutes back ready to play Saturday night. They didn’t do a lot of anything but video yesterday, pretty light practice today to make sure we’re physically fresh for tomorrow’s game.”

The Crimson Tide trio of Keitenn Bristow, Davion Hannah and Collins Onyejiaka are all still out, but the growing expectation is that none of the three will be able to play again this season.

No. 25 Alabama takes on the Tigers this evening at 5 p.m. CT on the SEC Network.

Alabama Availability Report

Davion Hannah – Out

Keitenn Bristow – Out

Collins Onyejiaka – Out

LSU Availability Report

Jalen Reed – Out

Dedan Thomas – Out

SEC Availability Report Policies

Beginning with the 2024-25 athletics season, all Southeastern Conference schools will provide public reports on the availability of student-athletes to participate in each conference game in the sports of football, men’s and women’s basketball and baseball.

Prior to a Saturday football game, an institution must issue the Initial Report on Wednesday by 7 p.m. CT and update the Availability Report once per day on Thursday and Friday (after the conclusion of practice and before 7 p.m.). On game day, an institution must provide one Game Day Update no later than 90 minutes before game time.

Designated Participation Statuses

If an institution has knowledge that a student-athlete may not be able to participate in the upcoming game for any reason (including, but not limited to, injury, illness, suspension, ineligibility, or personal matter), the institution must accurately designate the student-athlete’s participation status on the Initial Report as follows:

– Out – Will not play / 0% chance to play

– Doubtful – Unlikely to play / 25% chance to play

– Questionable – Uncertain to play / 50% chance to play

– Probable – Probable to play / 75% chance to play

