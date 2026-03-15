Final NCAA Tournament predictions for Alabama basketball on Selection Sunday

Selection Sunday has arrived, with the official bracket set to be revealed at 6 p.m. CT on CBS.

Alabama enters the NCAA Tournament with a 23-9 record after losing to 15-seed Ole Miss in the quarterfinal round of the SEC Tournament. It marked the third time in the last five years that the Crimson Tide went one-and-done in Nashville, but Nate Oats’ team is still in a good spot to earn a top-four NCAA Tournament seed, though he knows they have to play better.

“Good thing for us is we played well enough at times during the year to guarantee ourselves a tournament seed,” Oats said on Friday night. “But we’re going to have to play significantly better. That will be one game and done in the NCAA tournament if that’s the effort we’re going to give in that tournament, as well.”

Alabama currently sits at No. 18 in the NET rankings, but most bracketologists have the Tide on the four-seed line. According to Bracket Matrix, UA’s average seed is a 4.03 out of 120 brackets. Only 12 brackets have the Crimson Tide on another line, with five actually projecting Alabama higher as a No. 3 seed. This all comes before Arkansas and Vanderbilt play for the SEC title this afternoon in Nashville. The Razorbacks are two spots below UA on the five-seed line.

The Tide is firmly in the NCAA Tournament field, but we will have to wait until this evening to find out exactly who, where and when Alabama will play to begin March Madness. Here are some of the latest bracket predictions before the NCAA Tournament Selection Show airs live.

Joe Lunardi, ESPN

Seed: 4

Region: West (San Jose)

First weekend site: Portland

Potential path to Sweet 16: 13-seed North Dakota State, 5-seed Wisconsin OR 12-seed High Point

Check out Lunardi’s full bracket here.

Jerry Palm, CBS Sports

Seed: 4

Region: West (San Jose)

First weekend site: N/A

Potential path to Sweet 16: 13-seed California Baptist, 5-seed Wisconsin OR 12-seed Akron

Check out Palm’s full bracket here.

James Fletcher III, On3

Seed: 4

Region: Midwest (Chicago)

First weekend site: San Diego

Potential path to Sweet 16: 13-seed North Dakota State, 5-seed Wisconsin OR 12-seed McNeese State

Check out Fletcher’s full bracket here.

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