Final projections for Alabama guard Labaron Philon in 2026 NBA Draft

Draft Day is nearly upon us.

The 2026 NBA Draft will begin on Tuesday night, and Alabama guard Labaron Philon Jr. is expected to become the first Crimson Tide player selected in the draft since 2023. He’s already accepted an invitation to the green room, meaning he will be in Brooklyn on Tuesday night to hear his name called in person.

Ahead of tomorrow’s first round, here’s one final roundup of where Philon is being projected in the latest mock drafts:

Jeremy Woo, ESPN

21. Labaron Philon Jr., Detroit Pistons

Click here for Woo’s full mock draft.

Kevin O’Connor, Yahoo Sports

19. Labaron Philon Jr., Toronto Raptors

Click here for O’Connor’s full mock draft.

Jonathan Wasserman, Bleacher Report

19. Labaron Philon Jr., Toronto Raptors

Click here for Wasserman’s full mock draft.

Adam Finkelstein, CBS Sports

13. Labaron Philon Jr., Miami Heat

Click here for Finkelstein’s full mock draft.

Isaac Trotter, CBS Sports

21. Labaron Philon Jr., Detroit Pistons

Click here for Trotter’s full mock draft.

Danny Chau, The Ringer

16. Labaron Philon Jr., Memphis Grizzlies

Click here for Chau’s full mock draft.

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