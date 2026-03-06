Former Alabama All-American Ryan Kelly announces retirement from the NFL

Former Alabama center Ryan Kelly announced his retirement from the NFL on Friday.

“10 seasons. What an incredible ride it was,” Kelly said on X. “I was blessed to be around some of the greatest people this sport has to offer. I always wanted to leave each place better than how I found it and with that I can hang my hat. Forever grateful for my family and brothers! Cheers”

Kelly, 32, spent a decade in the NFL following a stellar collegiate career in Tuscaloosa. He was drafted by the Indianapolis Colts in 2016, as the No. 18 overall pick, and he spent nine seasons with the organization. As a Colt, Kelly earned four Pro Bowl nods (2019-22, 2024) and was a second-team All-Pro selection in 2020. He entered free agency following the 2024 season and signed with the Minnesota Vikings, where he spent one year before his retirement.

At Alabama, Kelly was part of three national championship-winning teams from 2011-15. As a freshman in 2011, he redshirted and then served as a backup to Barrett Jones in 2012 before taking over the starting center role in 2013. A three-year starter, Kelly won the Rimington Trophy and was a consensus All-American as a senior in 2015, while also earning the SEC’s Jacobs Blocking Trophy. He helped lead the Tide to another national title in his final year.

Kelly is the second former Alabama offensive lineman to retire this offseason, joining Bradley Bozeman. The latter actually replaced Kelly as the Crimson Tide’s starting center in 2016.

