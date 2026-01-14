Former Alabama RB Mark Ingram selected to 2026 NFF College Football Hall of Fame class

Former Alabama running back Mark Ingram was selected as part of a group of 22 inductees that make up the 2026 National Football Foundation (NFF) Hall of Fame class, the NFF announced Wednesday.

Ingram becomes the 28th former Crimson Tide player or coach to be enshrined in the College Football Hall of Fame and is the third Alabama inductee since 2024, joining Antonio Langham (2024) and Nick Saban (2025). The formal induction ceremony will take place on Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2026, at the Bellagio Resort & Casino in Las Vegas.

Mark Ingram

Running Back (2008-10)

Played in 39 career games at Alabama, helping lead the Crimson Tide to a win in the 2009 BCS National Championship

Received the Heisman Trophy that same season in 2009, becoming the first player in program history to earn college football’s most prestigious award

Produced 1,658 rushing yards and 17 rushing scores during his Heisman campaign, with both marks leading all Southeastern Conference players

Garnered consensus All-American status and SEC Offensive Player of the Year honors in 2009 in addition to being named the Most Valuable Player of the BCS National Championship

Totaled 3,261 rushing yards on 572 attempts to go with 42 career rushing touchdowns in three seasons, adding 60 receptions for 670 yards and four scores through the air

His 42 rushing touchdowns rank as the third-most in program history, while his 3,261 rushing yards stand as seventh-most in the UA record book

Named to the SEC All-Freshman Team in 2008

Was drafted 28th overall by the New Orleans Saints in 2010, where he spent 10 of his 12 pro seasons

Ran for 8,111 rushing yards with 65 touchdowns across 12 NFL seasons with three different franchises, highlighted by three Pro Bowl appearances in 2014, 2017 and 2019

This information was acquired from a recent press release from Alabama Athletics.

