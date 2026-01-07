Freshman OL Michael Carroll re-signs, will return to Alabama in 2026

Alabama freshman offensive lineman Michael Carroll re-signed with the Crimson Tide and will return for the 2026 college football season, On3’s Hayes Fawcett reported.

The 6-foot-6, 321-pound lineman saw action in every one of Alabama’s games this season and made six starts, including starting in all three of the Crimson Tide’s postseason games. He was a 5-star recruit and one of the top-rated prospects in Alabama’s 2025 recruiting class.

His performance throughout the year earned him an SEC All-Freshman team selection and a spot on On3’s True Freshman All-American team.

Carroll’s return is much-needed, as he’ll be the only starter from the 2025 offensive line returning next season. Left tackle Kadyn Proctor and center Parker Brailsford declared for the draft, Kam Dewberry, Geno VanDeMark and Jaeden Roberts exhausted their eligibility, and Wilkin Formby entered the transfer portal.

Alabama has begun rebuilding its offensive line for the 2026 season, with Carroll joining the recent addition of Michigan transfer Kaden Strayhorn out of the portal.

