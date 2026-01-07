Freshman WR Lotzeir Brooks re-signs with Alabama, will return in 2026

Alabama freshman wide receiver Lotzeir Brooks re-signed with the Crimson Tide and will return for the 2026 college football season, the school’s NIL collective Yea Alabama announced.

“I love it here. There’s no reason to leave,” Brooks told Yea Alabama.

Brooks appeared in 14 of the Crimson Tide’s 15 games as a true freshman and made two starts as a rookie. The 5-foot-9, 191-pound wideout caught 32 passes in his debut season and turned them into 441 yards and two touchdowns. He also returned 15 kickoffs for 283 total yards.

Brooks’ best game was the Tide’s first-round playoff win at Oklahoma, where he hauled in five passes for 79 yards and two touchdowns (all career-highs). The two scores against the Sooners to send Alabama to the Rose Bowl were the first (and second) touchdowns of his career.

Brooks’ return is good news for Alabama’s offense, as four wide receivers elected to enter the transfer portal, while leading receiver Germie Bernard is out of eligibility. Along with Brooks, the Tide can bring back Ryan Williams, Isaiah Horton (pending NFL decision), Rico Scott and Derek Meadows from its 2025 team. Five-star Cederian Morgan is also now on campus.

*** This story will be updated.

