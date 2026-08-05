Get BamaOnLine for 75% off!!!

Alabama Football is back in action with fall camp officially getting underway this week. The Crimson Tide now approach the 2026 season with head coach Kalen DeBoer looking to make it back to the College Football Playoff for a third time in the last four years.

With so much taking place in Tuscaloosa, BamaOnLine is ensuring fans keep up on all of the latest scoop by offering 75% OFF annual memberships!!

For a limited time, new members who join BamaOnLine will get their first 12 months of premium Crimson Tide coverage for a quarter of the price — ONLY $2.49/month!

Who ends up being Alabama’s starting quarterback between Austin Mack and Keelon Russell? What are the latest updates regarding the injury report? How is Alabama’s depth chart beginning to shape up? Who has gained and lost the most weight since the spring? What’s our season-long predictions for the Crimson Tide?

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DON’T MISS OUT: 75% OFF annual offer ends Aug. 12 at 11:59 pm CT!!

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Led by long-time Alabama Crimson Tide insiders Tim Watts, Clint Lamb and the entire BamaOnLine team, fans will stay in the know on all the latest Alabama scoop, complete with unparalleled access to breaking news, insider intel, premium analysis and the best Alabama message board community around — all at a can’t-miss special offer: 75% off your first year!!

So don’t miss out on our sale of the season and become a BamaOnLine annual member today to get your first year of exclusive Crimson Tide coverage for ONLY $30!!

Terms: This deal ends at 11:59 p.m. CT on August 12, 2026. This promotion is for new members only. On3 | Rivals reserve the right to alter or cancel this promotion at any time. Please email [email protected] with any questions you may have.