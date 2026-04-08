How Alabama QBs responded after struggles in second spring scrimmage

Alabama quarterbacks Austin Mack and Keelon Russell didn’t have their “sharpest” days of the spring this past weekend in the Crimson Tide’s second scrimmage at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

That’s how Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer described it, and sources told BamaOnLine that Mack and Russell both threw interceptions during the 100-plus play scrimmage that was closed to the public. But how did Mack and Russell respond during Tuesday’s spring practice?

“It’s two guys that have high ceilings, and they’ve done a really good job for the most part all spring long,” DeBoer told The Next Round. “I know I referred to, I think in the scrimmage, it was not as sharp as they’ve been. Well, it’s because they’ve been very, very sharp all spring long. A little bit of a drop-off wasn’t a bad thing for them to go through because what’s their response gonna be?

“And that’s been positive here this week, seeing them come back and get back to that level, and then some, of what they’ve been through all spring.”

Mack, a redshirt junior, is the most experienced player in Alabama’s 2026 quarterback room, but he only played in four games last season. He is well-versed in the offense, though, as he followed DeBoer from Washington to Tuscaloosa in 2024. But Russell, a redshirt freshman, was the first high school quarterback to commit to the new regime, and despite being more green than his fellow signal-caller, the former 5-star is firmly in the mix for the starting job.

Mack and Russell are competing for the spot left vacant by Ty Simpson, who turned pro earlier this offseason. This year’s Alabama quarterback battle is likely to linger into the preseason, but both players have been more vocal this spring as they step into larger leadership roles.

“These two guys have been in the program now,” DeBoer said. “They’re not new, they’re not transferring in. They understand the culture we want. They can lead in their own way, which is gonna be different for each of them, because they are different personalities, but it’s respected by the team.

“When these guys walk in the huddle, they’re respected by the guys in that huddle. They’re respected by the guys on defense because there’s production. And they also know the character, the team knows the character of these two that are competing for the job.”

Alabama will practice again on Thursday, April 9, before holding its 2026 A-Day on Saturday, April 11. The two-hour scrimmage is set to take place at 1 p.m. CT and is free to the public.

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