How Kalen DeBoer voted in final coaches poll of 2025 football season

The 2025 college football season ended on Monday night with Indiana defeating Miami in the national championship game. The Hoosiers finished as the unanimous No. 1 team in the final US LBM Coaches Poll, released on Tuesday, and received all 62 first-place votes.

Alabama came in at No. 9 in the final Coaches Poll, which is the same ranking as the AP Top 25 Poll. Head coach Kalen DeBoer ranked the Crimson Tide (11-4, 7-1 SEC) two spots higher at No. 7. DeBoer’s top six consisted of Indiana, Miami at No. 2, Ole Miss at No. 3, Oregon at No. 4, Ohio State at No. 5 and Georgia at No. 6. DeBoer had seven SEC teams in his final poll, including UA, Ole Miss, Georgia, No. 9 Texas A&M, No. 10 Oklahoma, No. 12 Texas and No. 17 Vanderbilt.

The highest Alabama was ranked in the final coaches poll was No. 6 by two head coaches, John Sumrall (Tulane) and Ryan Carty (Delaware). The lowest ranking that the Crimson Tide received in the final coaches poll was No. 21 from Navy head coach Brian Newberry.

Below is DeBoer’s full ballot for the final poll. CLICK HERE to see how all 62 coaches voted.

Kalen DeBoer’s final Coaches Poll ballot

1. Indiana

2. Miami

3. Ole Miss

4. Oregon

5. Ohio State

6. Georgia

7. Alabama

8. Texas Tech

9. Texas A&M

10. Oklahoma

11. Notre Dame

12. Texas

13. BYU

14. Utah

15. Iowa

16. Virginia

17. Vanderbilt

18. Navy

19. Houston

20. SMU

21. TCU

22. USC

23. Washington

24. Michigan

25. Illinois

