How to watch, listen to Alabama basketball at Ole Miss

Alabama basketball is looking to get a win streak going, and that pursuit continues with a road matchup on Wednesday night with Ole Miss.

The Rebels have taken a bit of a step back this season after making the NCAA Tournament as a 6-seed last year. They come into this game near the bottom of the SEC with an 11-12 overall record and a 3-7 record in SEC play, currently on a 5-game losing streak.

This will be the first game Ole Miss has played at home in Oxford since Jan. 20, as the team has had to play four straight road games due to inclement weather over the past few weeks.

Chris Beard, a coach with Final Four experience, is in his third year as the head coach at Ole Miss, and still brought back his best player from last year’s team that upset Alabama in Tuscaloosa, Malik Dia. Outside of Dia the team is filled with a ton of new faces, including Kansas transfer AJ Storr and former French professional Ilias Kamardine.

How to watch, listen and other key information

Opponent: Ole Miss Rebels (11-12, 3-7)

Date: Wednesday, Feb. 11

Tipoff time: 6 p.m. CT

Location: Oxford, Miss.

Venue: SJB Pavilion

Capacity: 9,500

Television: SEC Network

– Play-by-play: Richard Cross

– Analyst: Mark Wise

Streaming link: WATCH

Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network

– Play-by-play: Chris Stewart

– Analyst: Bryan Passink

Satellite radio: CTSN on Sirius / XM 134 or 201

Varsity Network link: LISTEN

Series Record: Alabama leads 125-59

Current Streak: Ole Miss, won 1

Last Meeting: Jan. 14, 2025

– Ole Miss 74, Alabama 64

Point spread: N/A

Alabama Statistical Leaders:

– Scoring: Labaron Philon Jr. (21.5 PPG)

– Rebounding: Amari Allen (7.4 RPG)

– Assists: Labaron Philon Jr. (4.9 APG)

Ole Miss Statistical Leaders:

– Scoring: AJ Storr (13.7 PPG)

– Rebounding: Malik Dia (6.1 RPG)

– Assists: Ilias Kamardine (3.7 APG)

