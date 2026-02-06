How to watch, listen to Alabama basketball at Auburn

Alabama basketball is looking to turn its slow start to SEC play around, and standing in the way of winning a second game in a row is its bitter rival. On Saturday afternoon, Alabama and Auburn will face off for the first of two meetings this season, with plenty on the line.

The Crimson Tide and the Tigers both come into this game in similar situations. Both are 5-4 in SEC play and looking to get back into contention for a top-4 finish and a double bye in the SEC Tournament, but the loser of this game will drop back down to .500 and have a large hill to climb.

Auburn is in its first year under head coach Steven Pearl following the retirement of his father, Bruce Pearl. It’s a very different Auburn team than the one that made the Final Four last year, returning only one player from that team in point guard Tahaad Pettiford. The portal was hit hard, bringing in key contributors such as leading scorer Keyshawn Hall and starting big man KeShawn Murphy, as well as others.

The rivalry between Alabama and Auburn has grown tremendously in intensity in recent years as both programs have risen to national prominence at the same time. The matchup has produced some wildly entertaining games in recent history, such as Alabama’s overtime win off a Mark Sears buzzer-beating floater last season.

Since Nate Oats took over at Alabama he boasts a 7-5 record against Auburn, including a 3-3 record inside Neville Arena, one of the toughest places to play in all of college basketball. The two teams have split the season series the past two years, with the last sweep coming at the hands of Alabama in the 2023 season.

How to watch, listen and other key information

Opponent: Auburn Tigers (14-8, 5-4 SEC)

Date: Saturday, Feb. 7

Tipoff time: 3 p.m. CT

Location: Auburn, Ala.

Venue: Neville Arena

Capacity: 9,121

Television: ESPN2

– Play-by-play: Dave O’Brien

– Analyst: Corey Alexander, Dick Vitale

Streaming link: WATCH

Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network

– Play-by-play: Chris Stewart

– Analyst: Bryan Passink

Satellite radio: CTSN on Sirius / XM 134 or 201

Varsity Network link: LISTEN

Series Record: Alabama leads 101-69

Current Streak: Alabama, won 1

Last Meeting: March 8, 2025

– Alabama 93, Auburn 91

Point spread: Auburn -1.5

Alabama Statistical Leaders:

– Scoring: Labaron Philon Jr. (21.4 PPG)

– Rebounding: Amari Allen (7.5 RPG)

– Assists: Labaron Philon Jr. (4.9 APG)

Auburn Statistical Leaders:

– Scoring: Keyshawn Hall (20.9 PPG)

– Rebounding: Keyshawn Hall (7.2 RPG)

– Assists: Tahaad Pettiford (3.3 APG)

Not a member, Alabama fans? Join BOL today!

Have you subscribed to BamaOnLine.com yet? You can sign up for ONE MONTH of premium access to our Alabama coverage for just $11.99! Be able to read all of BOL’s premium articles and nuggets covering Alabama sports and recruiting and also join thousands of other Crimson Tide fans around the globe on the BOL Round Table message board! CLICK HERE!