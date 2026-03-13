How to watch, listen to Alabama basketball vs. Ole Miss in the SEC Tournament

Alabama basketball received a double-bye in the SEC Tournament and will play its first game in the event on Friday night in the quarterfinal round.

The Crimson Tide’s opponent in that game will be Ole Miss, who’s made an improbable run in Nashville as the 15-seed, the second-lowest seed in the tournament. The Rebels upset 10-seed Texas by a 76-66 score in the first round on Wednesday night, followed by a 72-72 win over 7-seed Georgia in the second round on Thursday.

Friday’s game will be a rematch between these two teams just over a month after the first meeting. The Crimson Tide went on the road to Oxford and won 93-74 back on Feb. 11, a game where Latrell Wrightsell scored 21 points.

A win would advance Alabama to the semifinal round of the tournament for the second straight year, after falling to Florida in that round a season ago. The Crimson Tide is searching for its third SEC Tournament championship under head coach Nate Oats, its first since 2023.

How to watch, listen and other key information

Opponent: Ole Miss Rebels (14-19, 4-14 SEC)

Date: Friday, March 13

Tipoff time: 6 p.m. CT

Location: Nashville, Tenn.

Venue: Bridgestone Arena

Capacity: 20,000

Television: SEC Network

– Play-by-play: Tom Hart

– Analyst: Dane Bradshaw

Streaming link: WATCH

Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network

– Play-by-play: Chris Stewart

– Analyst: Bryan Passink

Satellite radio: CTSN on Sirius / XM 134 or 201

Varsity Network link: LISTEN

Series Record: Alabama leads 126-59

Current Streak: Alabama, won 1

Last Meeting: Feb. 11, 2026

– Alabama 93, Ole Miss 74

Point spread: Alabama -10.5

Alabama Statistical Leaders:

– Scoring: Labaron Philon Jr. (21.5 PPG)

– Rebounding: Amari Allen (7.1 RPG)

– Assists: Labaron Philon Jr. (4.8 APG)

Ole Miss Statistical Leaders:

– Scoring: AJ Storr (15.1 PPG)

– Rebounding: Malik Dia (5.7 RPG)

– Assists: Illias Kamardine (3.8 APG)

