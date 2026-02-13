How to watch, listen to Alabama basketball vs. South Carolina

Alabama basketball has gained some momentum, riding a 3-game win streak into this Saturday’s home matchup with South Carolina.

The Gamecocks are in the midst of yet another difficult season. In Year 4 under head coach Lamont Paris, they once again have a losing record, coming into this game 11-13 overall. They have particularly struggled in SEC play, sitting tied for last place with a 2-9 in the league, on a 5-game losing streak.

South Carolina in the lowest-rated team in the SEC according to KenPom at No. 98 overall, which includes offensive and defensive efficiency ratings that both rank outside of the top-100 nationally. Leading the team is senior guard Meechie Johnson, who transferred back into the program after a year at Ohio State.

Alabama has won every meeting with the Gamecocks under head coach Nate Oats. The Tide’s last loss in the series game in January of 2016.

How to watch, listen and other key information

Opponent: South Carolina Gamecocks (11-13, 2-9 SEC)

Date: Saturday, Feb. 14

Tipoff time: 7:30 p.m. CT

Location: Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Venue: Coleman Coliseum

Capacity: 13,474

Television: SEC Network

– Play-by-play: Lowell Galindo

– Analyst: Pat Bradley

Streaming link: WATCH

Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network

– Play-by-play: Chris Stewart

– Analyst: Bryan Passink

Satellite radio: CTSN on Sirius / XM 134 or 201

Varsity Network link: LISTEN

Series Record: Alabama leads 36-16

Current Streak: Alabama, won 10

Last Meeting: Jan. 8, 2025

– Alabama 88, South Carolina 68

Point spread: Alabama -16.5

Alabama Statistical Leaders:

– Scoring: Labaron Philon Jr. (21.4 PPG)

– Rebounding: Amari Allen (7.4 RPG)

– Assists: Labaron Philon Jr. (4.8 APG)

South Carolina Statistical Leaders:

– Scoring: Meechie Johnson (16.3 PPG)

– Rebounding: Mike Sharavjamts (5.4 RPG)

– Assists: Meechie Johnson (4.2 APG)

