How to watch, listen to Alabama basketball vs. Texas A&M

It’s the start of an important week for Alabama basketball. The Crimson Tide (14-7, 4-4 SEC) recently fell out of the AP Poll after a blowout loss to Florida over the weekend, and badly needs a win to start turning things around in the month of February. On Wednesday night it gets the chance to start that turnaround at home against Texas A&M.

The Aggies have been on fire to start conference play, coming into this game with a 7-1 record to lead the entire league by at least one game. It’s their first season under head coach Bucky McMillan, who basketball fans from Alabama may recognize from his previous stops.

McMillan, a Birmingham native and graduate of Birmingham Southern, coached at Mountain Brook High School from 2006-2020 and won five state championships. He moved into the college ranks in 2020, staying in the state and taking over Samford, where he won two SoCon regular season titles and made the NCAA Tournament in 2024.

This is his first year at Texas A&M, and he’s currently got his squad one place outside of the AP top 25 with a 17-4 overall record. His roster features mostly transfer additions, including leading scorer and rebounder Rashaun Agee from USC, and leading 3-point shooter Rylan Griffen, a member of Alabama’s 2024 Final Four team who transferred in after a brief stint at Kansas.

How to watch, listen and other key information

Opponent: Texas A&M Aggies (17-4, 7-1 SEC)

Date: Wednesday, Feb. 4

Tipoff time: 6 p.m. CT

Location: Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Venue: Coleman Coliseum

Capacity: 13,474

Television: SEC Network

– Play-by-play: Matt Schumacker

– Analyst: Richard Hendrix

Streaming link: WATCH

Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network

– Play-by-play: Chris Stewart

– Analyst: Bryan Passink

Satellite radio: CTSN on Sirius / XM 134 or 201

Varsity Network link: LISTEN

Series Record: Alabama leads 14-11

Current Streak: Alabama, won 3

Last Meeting: Jan. 11, 2025

– Alabama 94, Texas A&M 88

Point spread: N/A

Alabama Statistical Leaders:

– Scoring: Labaron Philon Jr. (21.6 PPG)

– Rebounding: Amari Allen (7.5 RPG)

– Assists: Labaron Philon Jr. (4.9 APG)

Texas A&M Statistical Leaders:

– Scoring: Rashaun Agee (13.9 PPG)

– Rebounding: Rashaun Agee (9.0 RPG)

– Assists: Jacari Lane (3.9 APG)

