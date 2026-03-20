How to watch, listen to Alabama vs. Hofstra in NCAA Tournament first round
The madness has arrived.
Alabama’s sixth straight NCAA Tournament appearance under Nate Oats is set to begin on Friday afternoon as the Crimson Tide, the 4-seed in the Midwest Region, takes on 13-seed Hofstra in the first round.
The Pride, led by former NBA guard Speedy Claxton, finished as the 3-seed in the CAA with a 24-10 overall record. They went on to win the CAA Tournament to earn the league’s auto-bid, and boast two wins over high major competition this season over Syracuse and Pitt.
Hofstra has one of the most dynamic mid-major backcourts of any team in the tournament. Cruz Davis leads the way, averaging over 20 points and nearly five assists per game as the CAA Player of the Year. His running mate is Preston Edmead, averaging 15.9 points and 4.4 assists, a first-team All-CAA and conference rookie of the year selection in his own right.
With a KenPom rating of No. 86, Hofstra is the highest-rated 13-seed in the field by over 20 spots. It will be a clash of styles, with the Pride playing one of the slowest tempos in the country and Alabama playing the No. 4 fastest.
How to watch, listen and other key information
Opponent: 13-seed Hofstra Pride (24-10, 12-6 CAA)
Date: Friday, March 20
Tipoff time: 2:15 p.m. CT
Location: Tampa, Fla.
Venue: Benchmark International Arena
Capacity: 21,500
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Television: TruTV
– Play-by-play: Tom McCarthy
– Analyst: Candace Parker
Streaming link: WATCH
Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network
– Play-by-play: Chris Stewart
– Analyst: Bryan Passink
Satellite radio: CTSN on Sirius / XM 134 or 201
Varsity Network link: LISTEN
Series Record: First Meeting
Point spread: Alabama -12.5
Alabama Statistical Leaders:
– Scoring: Labaron Philon Jr. (21.7 PPG)
– Rebounding: Amari Allen (7.1 RPG)
– Assists: Labaron Philon Jr. (4.7 APG)
Hofstra Statistical Leaders:
– Scoring: Cruz Davis (20.2 PPG)
– Rebounding: Silas Sunday (6.9 RPG)
– Assists: Cruz Davis (4.6 APG)
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