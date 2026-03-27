How to watch, listen to Alabama vs. Michigan in Sweet 16

Alabama has advanced to the Sweet 16 for the fifth time in the last six seasons, and the Crimson Tide has a tall task in front of it in the form of 1-seed Michigan.

The Wolverines have arguably been the best team in college basketball all season, coming into this game with a 33-3 overall record. They made it this far in the NCAA Tournament with two blowout victories, beating 16-seed Howard 101-80 in the first round and 9-seed Saint Louis 95-72 in the second round.

Michigan, in Year 2 under head coach Dusty May, is led by first-team All-American forward Yaxel Lendeborg, a UAB transfer, who leads the team in scoring. The roster also features 7-foot-3 center Aday Mara, the Big Ten’s defensive player of the year, as well as guard Nimari Burnett, who spent two seasons at Alabama from 2021-2023.

Alabama has faced a 1-seed in the Sweet 16 once before, when it took down North Carolina two years ago during its Final Four run. Coincidentally, one of the guards of that UNC roster was Elliot Cadeau, who is now Michigan’s starting point guard.

The Crimson Tide is one of three programs (Houston, Tennessee) to make the Sweet 16 each of the last four seasons. A win would get the program back to the Elite Eight for the third consecutive year, after having one Elite Eight appearance all-time prior to Nate Oats‘ arrival.

How to watch, listen and other key information

Opponent: 1-see Michigan Wolverines (33-3, 19-1 Big Ten)

Date: Friday, March 27

Tipoff time: 6:35 p.m. CT

Location: Chicago, Ill.

Venue: United Center

Capacity: 20,917

Television: TBS

– Play-by-play: Andrew Catalon

– Analyst: Steve Lappas

Streaming link: WATCH

Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network

– Play-by-play: Chris Stewart

– Analyst: Bryan Passink

Satellite radio: CTSN on Sirius / XM 134 or 201

Varsity Network link: LISTEN

Series Record: Alabama leads 1-0

Current Streak: Alabama, won 1

Last Meeting: Nov. 29, 2009

– Alabama 68, Michigan 66

Point spread: Michigan -9.5

Alabama Statistical Leaders:

– Scoring: Labaron Philon Jr. (21.6 PPG)

– Rebounding: Amari Allen (7.0 RPG)

– Assists: Labaron Philon Jr. (5.0 APG)

Michigan Statistical Leaders:

– Scoring: Yaxel Lendeborg (14.7 PPG)

– Rebounding: Morez Johnson Jr. (7.3 RPG)

– Assists: Elliott Cadeau (5.7 APG)

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