How to watch, listen to Alabama vs. Texas Tech in NCAA Tournament second round
Alabama has advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament once again, setting up a matchup with Texas Tech on Sunday with a trip to the Sweet 16 on the line.
The Crimson Tide, the 4-seed in the Midwest Region, advanced with a 90-70 win over 13-seed Hofstra on Friday. Texas Tech is the 5-seed in the region, advancing after a 91-71 win over 12-seed Akron.
The Red Raiders were one of the better teams in the Big 12 this season, which was arguably the best league in college basketball. They went 22-9 in the regular season with a 12-6 record in their league in their third season under head coach Grant McCasland.
Unfortunately for Texas Tech, it will be without superstar forward JT Toppin. The All-American talent was averaging over 21 points and 10 rebounds per game, but tore his ACL on Feb. 17. First-team All-Big 12 guard Christian Anderson has led the team in the meantime, as they’ve gone 4-4 since Toppin’s injury.
“When you lose one of the players in the running for National Player of the Year, you’ll have to play different once you lose him,” Alabama head coach Nate Oats said about preparing for Texas Tech without Toppin. “I don’t even think we’ll spend a whole lot of time on anything before Toppin went out because they had — I mean, if we were going to lose Philon or whatever, you’d have to make an adjustment. I think we’ll spend most of our time looking at their games since Toppin went out, and they’re still very good.
“They’ve got a lot of shooting. They’ve got very good guard play. They’ve still got bigs that they play a very slow, methodical style that could cause problems if we’re not locked in on the defensive end with a quick turnaround. We play in two days. So you’ve only got one day between games. We have to get locked in because they do a great job running their sets. We’ve got to be good.”
How to watch, listen and other key information
Opponent: 5-seed Texas Tech Red Raiders (23-10, 12-6 Big 12)
Date: Sunday, March 22
Tipoff time: 8:45 p.m. CT
Location: Tampa, Fla.
Venue: Benchmark International Arena
Capacity: 21,500
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Television: TBS
– Play-by-play: Tom McCarthy
– Analyst: Dan Bonner
Streaming link: WATCH
Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network
– Play-by-play: Chris Stewart
– Analyst: Bryan Passink
Satellite radio: CTSN on Sirius / XM 134 or 201
Varsity Network link: LISTEN
Series Record: Alabama leads 2-0
Current Streak: Alabama, won 2
Last Meeting: Nov. 14, 2013
– Alabama 76, Texas Tech 64
Point spread: Alabama -1.5
Alabama Statistical Leaders:
– Scoring: Labaron Philon Jr. (21.7 PPG)
– Rebounding: Amari Allen (7.1 RPG)
– Assists: Labaron Philon Jr. (4.7 APG)
Texas Tech Statistical Leaders:
– Scoring: Christian Anderson (18.9 PPG)
– Rebounding: LeJuan Watts (6.0 RPG)
– Assists: Christian Anderson (7.6 APG)
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