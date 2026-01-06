How to watch, listen to No. 13 Alabama basketball at No. 11 Vanderbilt

Alabama basketball started 1-0 in SEC play with a dominant win over Kentucky on Saturday. Now the Crimson Tide has a matchup with the top-ranked team in the SEC, No. 11 Vanderbilt.

The Commodores are off to their best start in years, holding a 14-0 record as one of six remaining undefeated teams in college basketball. They haven’t played the same level of non-conference schedule Alabama has, but they have some solid wins over the likes of UCF, SMU and Saint Mary’s.

Vanderbilt is led by second-year head coach Mark Byington, who went 20-13 last season and led his team to a 10-seed in the 2025 NCAA Tournament. He re-tooled the roster with some major transfer portal additions, such as Duke Miles (Oklahoma) and Frankie Collins (TCU).

Analytically, the Commodores have been one of the best teams in the entire sport so far this season. They rank No. 6 nationally in KenPom, with the No. 6 offense and the No. 14 defense. They began SEC play on Saturday with an 11-point win on the road at South Carolina.

The game will be played at Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, which used to be a house of horrors for the Crimson Tide. It lost every road game but one (2013) against the Commodores from 1990-2018, but has won five in a row in that building since 2019.

Alabama and Vanderbilt are viewed as arguably the two favorites to win the SEC, and the winner of Wednesday night’s game should establish themselves with an early lead on the race.

How to watch, listen and other key information

Opponent: No. 11 Vanderbilt Commodores (14-0)

Date: Wednesday, Jan. 7

Tipoff time: 8 p.m. CT

Location: Nashville, Tenn.

Venue: Memorial Gymnasium

Capacity: 14,316

Television: ESPN2

– Play-by-play: Roy Philpott

– Analyst: Daymeon Fishback

Streaming link: WATCH

Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network

– Play-by-play: Chris Stewart

– Analyst: Bryan Passink

Satellite radio: CTSN on Sirius / XM 134 or 201

Varsity Network link: LISTEN

Series Record: Alabama leads 77-68

Current Streak: Alabama, won 4

Last Meeting: Jan. 21, 2025

– Alabama 103, Vanderbilt 87

Point spread: N/A

Alabama Statistical Leaders:

– Scoring: Labaron Philon Jr. (21.5 PPG)

– Rebounding: Amari Allen (7.3 RPG)

– Assists: Labaron Philon Jr. (5.4 APG)

Vanderbilt Statistical Leaders:

– Scoring: Duke Miles (17.1 PPG)

– Rebounding: Devin McGlockton (7.0 RPG)

– Assists: Tyler Tanner (5.0 APG)

Not a member, Alabama fans? Join BOL today!

Have you subscribed to BamaOnLine.com yet? You can sign up for ONE MONTH of premium access to our Alabama coverage for just $11.99! Be able to read all of BOL’s premium articles and nuggets covering Alabama sports and recruiting and also join thousands of other Crimson Tide fans around the globe on the BOL Round Table message board! CLICK HERE!