How to watch, listen to No. 13 Alabama basketball vs. Texas

No. 13 Alabama will be looking to get back in the win column on Saturday night coming off a loss to No. 11 Vanderbilt on Wednesday. The Crimson Tide will play host to Texas inside Coleman Coliseum.

The Longhorns are in their first season under head coach Sean Miller, who left Xavier to take the job following Texas’ firing of Rodney Terry. Miller made two NCAA Tournaments in his 3-year second stint at Xavier, and prior to that was a mainstay in the Big Dance as the head coach at Arizona from 2009-2021.

Miller’s first season has gotten off to a somewhat rocky start, as Texas comes into this game with a 9-6 record. That includes non-conference losses to Duke, Arizona State, Virginia and UConn, plus an 0-2 start to SEC play with losses to Mississippi State and Tennessee.

Texas is led by transfer portal addition Dailyn Swain, who followed Miller to Austin after two years under him at Xavier. Tramon Mark is also still around for his sixth year of college basketball, a player Alabama has faced numerous times during his stints at Texas, Arkansas and Houston.

Tipoff between Alabama and Texas is set for 7 p.m. CT.

How to watch, listen and other key information

Opponent: Texas Longhorns (9-6, 2-0 SEC)

Date: Saturday, Jan. 10

Tipoff time: 7 p.m. CT

Location: Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Venue: Coleman Coliseum

Capacity: 13,474

Television: ESPN

– Play-by-play: Karl Ravech

– Analyst: Jimmy Dykes

Streaming link: WATCH

Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network

– Play-by-play: Chris Stewart

– Analyst: Bryan Passink

Satellite radio: CTSN on Sirius / XM 134 or 201

Varsity Network link: LISTEN

Series Record: Texas leads 9-5

Current Streak: Alabama, won 1

Last Meeting: Feb. 11, 2025

– Alabama 103, Texas 80

Point spread: N/A

Alabama Statistical Leaders:

– Scoring: Labaron Philon Jr. (21.3 PPG)

– Rebounding: Amari Allen (7.6 RPG)

– Assists: Labaron Philon Jr. (5.1 APG)

Texas Statistical Leaders:

– Scoring: Dailyn Swain (15.6 PPG)

– Rebounding: Dailyn Swain (7.1 RPG)

– Assists: Dailyn Swain (3.5 APG)

