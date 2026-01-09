How to watch, listen to No. 13 Alabama basketball vs. Texas
No. 13 Alabama will be looking to get back in the win column on Saturday night coming off a loss to No. 11 Vanderbilt on Wednesday. The Crimson Tide will play host to Texas inside Coleman Coliseum.
The Longhorns are in their first season under head coach Sean Miller, who left Xavier to take the job following Texas’ firing of Rodney Terry. Miller made two NCAA Tournaments in his 3-year second stint at Xavier, and prior to that was a mainstay in the Big Dance as the head coach at Arizona from 2009-2021.
Miller’s first season has gotten off to a somewhat rocky start, as Texas comes into this game with a 9-6 record. That includes non-conference losses to Duke, Arizona State, Virginia and UConn, plus an 0-2 start to SEC play with losses to Mississippi State and Tennessee.
Texas is led by transfer portal addition Dailyn Swain, who followed Miller to Austin after two years under him at Xavier. Tramon Mark is also still around for his sixth year of college basketball, a player Alabama has faced numerous times during his stints at Texas, Arkansas and Houston.
Tipoff between Alabama and Texas is set for 7 p.m. CT.
How to watch, listen and other key information
Opponent: Texas Longhorns (9-6, 2-0 SEC)
Date: Saturday, Jan. 10
Tipoff time: 7 p.m. CT
Location: Tuscaloosa, Ala.
Venue: Coleman Coliseum
Capacity: 13,474
Television: ESPN
– Play-by-play: Karl Ravech
– Analyst: Jimmy Dykes
Streaming link: WATCH
Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network
– Play-by-play: Chris Stewart
– Analyst: Bryan Passink
Top 10
- 1Breaking
Trinidad Chambliss
NCAA makes eligibility ruling
- 2Hot
Justice Haynes
Enters the transfer portal
- 3Trending
Targeting Rule
CFB's enforcement is broken
- 4
Top transfer QB
Set to visit Miami
- 5
Georgia takes lead
For prized transfer target
Get the Daily On3 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
Satellite radio: CTSN on Sirius / XM 134 or 201
Varsity Network link: LISTEN
Series Record: Texas leads 9-5
Current Streak: Alabama, won 1
Last Meeting: Feb. 11, 2025
– Alabama 103, Texas 80
Point spread: N/A
Alabama Statistical Leaders:
– Scoring: Labaron Philon Jr. (21.3 PPG)
– Rebounding: Amari Allen (7.6 RPG)
– Assists: Labaron Philon Jr. (5.1 APG)
Texas Statistical Leaders:
– Scoring: Dailyn Swain (15.6 PPG)
– Rebounding: Dailyn Swain (7.1 RPG)
– Assists: Dailyn Swain (3.5 APG)
Not a member, Alabama fans? Join BOL today!
Have you subscribed to BamaOnLine.com yet? You can sign up for ONE MONTH of premium access to our Alabama coverage for just $11.99! Be able to read all of BOL’s premium articles and nuggets covering Alabama sports and recruiting and also join thousands of other Crimson Tide fans around the globe on the BOL Round Table message board! CLICK HERE!