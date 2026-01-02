How to watch, listen to No. 14 Alabama basketball vs. Kentucky

Alabama’s non-conference slate has concluded, meaning SEC play is next up on the college basketball calendar. The Crimson Tide’s opening game in league play will be against the conference’s most prestigious basketball power, Kentucky.

The Wildcats are in their second year under head coach Mark Pope, and it’s been a tumultuous one through the season’s first two months. After coming into the season with Final Four-level expectations, Kentucky lost the first four games it played against legitimate competition (Louisville, Michigan State, North Carolina, Gonzaga).

The team has started to somewhat right the ship lately with a 4-game win streak, including wins over Indiana and St. John’s, but a 9-4 record in the non-conference is largely viewed as a disappointment for the program.

Pope brought back his leading scorer from last year, Otega Oweh, who was picked as the preseason conference player of the year. He supplemented some returning talent with transfer portal pickups like Mo Dioubate, who spent his first two seasons at Alabama as a fan-favorite glue guy, and Denzel Aberdeen, a key piece of Florida’s national championship roster last season.

The X-factor for Kentucky has been the recent clearance of Jayden Quaintance, a sophomore transfer from Arizona State who’s viewed as a potential top prospect in the 2026 NBA Draft. Quaintance recently made his debut after recovering from an ACL and meniscus tear, averaging 7.0 points and 5.0 rebounds through two games.

Nate Oats boasts as 6-4 record against Kentucky in his career, including going 3-0 against the Wildcats last season across two regular season meetings and a matchup in the SEC Tournament quarterfinals. Alabama’s current 3-game win streak against Kentucky is the longest in school history.

How to watch, listen and other key information

Opponent: Kentucky Wildcats (9-4)

Date: Saturday, Jan. 3

Tipoff time: 11 a.m. CT

Location: Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Venue: Coleman Coliseum

Capacity: 13,474

Television: ESPN

– Play-by-play: Dan Shulman

– Analyst: Jay Bilas

Streaming link: WATCH

Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network

– Play-by-play: Chris Stewart

– Analyst: Bryan Passink

Satellite radio: CTSN on Sirius / XM 134 or 201

Varsity Network link: LISTEN

Series record: Kentucky leads 114-43

Last Meeting: March 14, 2025

– Alabama 99, Kentucky 70

Point spread: N/A

Alabama Statistical Leaders:

– Scoring: Labaron Philon Jr. (21.9 PPG)

– Rebounding: Amari Allen (7.2 RPG)

– Assists: Labaron Philon Jr. (5.6 APG)

Kentucky Statistical Leaders:

– Scoring: Otega Oweh (14.2 PPG)

– Rebounding: Malachi Moreno (6.5 RPG)

– Assists: Denzel Aberdeen (3.2 APG)

