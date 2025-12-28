How to watch, listen to No. 14 Alabama basketball vs. Yale

Alabama basketball was off last week for Christmas break, and is now set to play its final non-conference game on Monday night at home against Yale.

The Bulldogs are one of the consistently best programs from the Ivy League and have made the NCAA Tournament five times since 2016, including three of the last four tournaments. Yale was responsible for one of the biggest first round upsets of the 2024 tournament, advancing to the second round as a 13-seed with a win over 4-seed Auburn.

Head coach James Jones has been coaching the program since the 2000 season and is responsible for five of the program’s eight all-time appearances in the Big Dance.

This season, Yale has gotten off to an 11-1 start, including a win over top-60 KenPom-ranked Akron. The Bulldogs boast a very respectable ranking of No. 76 in KenPom, ahead of multiple SEC teams in Mississippi State and South Carolina.

Tipoff between Alabama and Yale is set for 7 p.m. CT.

How to watch, listen and other key information

Opponent: Yale Bulldogs (11-1)

Date: Monday, Dec. 29

Tipoff time: 7 p.m. CT

Location: Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Venue: Coleman Coliseum

Capacity: 13,474

Television: SEC Network+

– Play-by-play: Gray Robertson

– Analyst: Mo Finley

Streaming link: WATCH

Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network

– Play-by-play: Roger Hoover

– Analyst: Bryan Passink

Satellite radio: CTSN on Sirius / XM 134 or 201

Varsity Network link: LISTEN

Series record: Alabama leads 1-0

Last Meeting: Dec. 28, 2008

– Alabama 66, Yale 63

Point spread: N/A

Alabama Statistical Leaders:

– Scoring: Labaron Philon Jr. (21.9 PPG)

– Rebounding: Amari Allen (7.0 RPG)

– Assists: Labaron Philon Jr. (5.6 APG)

Yale Statistical Leaders:

– Scoring: Nick Townsend (16.9 PPG)

– Rebounding: Nick Townsend (7.0 RPG)

– Assists: Nick Townsend (4.7 APG)

