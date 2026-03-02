How to watch, listen to No. 16 Alabama basketball at Georgia
Alabama basketball is as hot as any team in the country right now, riding an 8-game win streak into the final week of the regular season. The Crimson Tide has a tough game coming up though, traveling to Athens to take on Georgia.
The Bulldogs have been a very solid team all season long, coming into the game at 8-8 in the SEC. They have strong analytical numbers sitting at No. 33 in KenPom, including the No. 16 offense in the country, while sitting on the bubble and needing another marquee win to secure their spot in the NCAA Tournament field.
Leading Georgia this season has been the strong backcourt duo of Jeremiah Wilkinson and Blue Cain, who are each averaging over 13 points per game. They’ve greatly helped the Bulldogs become one of the faster-playing teams in the country, ranking No. 22 in tempo at 71 possessions per game, only slightly slower than Alabama.
Where Georgia has struggled the most this season has been defensively. The team ranks 78th nationally in defensive efficiency and has given up at least 85 points in all nine losses this season.
How to watch, listen and other key information
Opponent: Georgia Bulldogs (20-8, 8-8 SEC)
Date: Tuesday, March 3
Tipoff time: 5:30 p.m. CT
Location: Athens, Ga.
Venue: Stegeman Coliseum
Capacity: 10,523
Television: ESPN News
– Play-by-play: Dave Neal
– Analyst: Jon Sundvold
Streaming link: WATCH
Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network
– Play-by-play: Chris Stewart
– Analyst: Bryan Passink
Satellite radio: CTSN on Sirius / XM 134 or 201
Varsity Network link: LISTEN
Series Record: Alabama leads 101-53
Current Streak: Alabama, won 3
Last Meeting: Feb. 1, 2025
– Alabama 90, Georgia 69
Point spread: Georgia -1.5
Alabama Statistical Leaders:
– Scoring: Labaron Philon Jr. (21.4 PPG)
– Rebounding: Amari Allen (7.3 RPG)
– Assists: Labaron Philon Jr. (4.9 APG)
Georgia Statistical Leaders:
– Scoring: Jeremiah Wilkinson (17.7 PPG)
– Rebounding: Somtochukwu Cyril (5.5 RPG)
– Assists: Marcus Millender (3.9 APG)
