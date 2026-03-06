How to watch listen to No. 16 Alabama basketball vs. Auburn
March is here, and so is the regular season finale for Alabama basketball. For the second year in a row, the Crimson Tide’s final game of the regular season will come against its bitter rival, Auburn.
This is the second meeting of the season between these two teams, coming exactly one month after the first time they squared off. Back on Feb. 7, Alabama went into Neville Arena and won 96-92. It was the Crimson Tide’s second straight win in Auburn’s home gym in the series, which hadn’t happened since 2011-2012.
Since that game, these two teams have gone in opposite directions. Alabama is 6-1 since that game, having just lost for the first time in that stretch on Tuesday. Auburn, on the other hand, is 2-5 in its last seven, those two wins being home games against Kentucky and LSU.
The Tigers are in desperation mode on Saturday night, squarely on the NCAA Tournament bubble and needing a big-time win to try to secure its spot in the Big Dance. A win in Tuscaloosa would do just that, while a win for Alabama would lock up the 2-seed in the SEC Tournament and keep its hopes alive to rise to the 3-line on Selection Sunday.
Alabama is also looking for its third consecutive win over Auburn, which would tie its longest win streak in the rivalry under head coach Nate Oats.
How to watch, listen and other key information
Opponent: Auburn Tigers (16-14, 7-10 SEC)
Date: Saturday, March 7
Tipoff time: 7:30 p.m. CT
Location: Tuscaloosa, Ala.
Venue: Coleman Coliseum
Capacity: 13,474
Television: ESPN
– Play-by-play: Tom Hart
– Analyst: Dane Bradshaw
Streaming link: WATCH
Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network
– Play-by-play: Chris Stewart
– Analyst: Bryan Passink
Satellite radio: CTSN on Sirius / XM 134 or 201
Varsity Network link: LISTEN
Series Record: Alabama leads 102-69
Current Streak: Alabama, won 2
Last Meeting: Feb. 7, 2026
– Alabama 96, Auburn 92
Point spread: Alabama -8.5
Alabama Statistical Leaders:
– Scoring: Labaron Philon Jr. (21.5 PPG)
– Rebounding: Amari Allen (7.1 RPG)
– Assists: Labaron Philon Jr. (4.8 APG)
Auburn Statistical Leaders:
– Scoring: Keyshawn Hall (20.6 PPG)
– Rebounding: Keyshawn Hall (6.9 RPG)
– Assists: Tahaad Pettiford (3.6 APG)
