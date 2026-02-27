How to watch, listen to No. 17 Alabama basketball at No. 22 Tennessee

Alabama basketball is riding a 7-game win streak into one of the biggest games of the season. The No. 17-ranked Crimson Tide’s win streak will be put to the test in a huge way this Saturday, traveling up to Knoxville to take on No. 22 Tennessee in their second meeting of the year.

Tennessee won the first meeting back on Jan. 24, a 79-73 loss in Tuscaloosa. Alabama looked quite different in that loss than it does now, considering two starters didn’t play in Aden Holloway and Amari Allen, plus Charles Bediako made his debut in that game and is now ineligble.

The Tide has been red-hot since that game, winning eight of its last nine to climb to second in the SEC standings at 11-4. The Vols are one game back at 10-5 in the league, winners of seven of their last nine since the first meeting but coming off a loss on the road at Missouri on Tuesday night.

This game is massively important for seeding both in the SEC and NCAA tournaments. A win for Alabama could clinch a double-bye and secure a tighter hold on the 2-seed in the conference, while also strengthening its grip on a 4-seed in the Big Dance. A loss would jumble things in the SEC standings, while also putting the team at risk of dropping back to a 5-seed for March Madness.

The first meeting of the season extended Alabama’s current losing streak to Tennessee, which now sits at five games. The Tide’s last win in this rivalry came in the 2021-22 season, and the last win in Knoxville came in the 2020-21 season.

How to watch, listen and other key information

Opponent: No. 22 Tennessee Volunteers (20-8, 10-5 SEC)

Date: Saturday, Feb. 28

Tipoff time: 5 p.m. CT

Location: Knoxville, Tenn.

Venue: Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center

Capacity: 21,678

Television: ESPN

– Play-by-play: Karl Ravech

– Analyst: Jimmy Dykes

Streaming link: WATCH

Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network

– Play-by-play: Chris Stewart

– Analyst: Bryan Passink

Satellite radio: CTSN on Sirius / XM 134 or 201

Varsity Network link: LISTEN

Series Record: Alabama leads 81-75

Current Streak: Tennessee, won 5

Last Meeting: Jan. 24, 2026

– Tennessee 79, Alabama 73

Point spread: Tennessee -4

Alabama Statistical Leaders:

– Scoring: Labaron Philon Jr. (21.3 PPG)

– Rebounding: Amari Allen (7.5 RPG)

– Assists: Labaron Philon Jr. (5.0 APG)

Tennessee Statistical Leaders:

– Scoring: Ja’Kobi Gillespie (18.1 PPG)

– Rebounding: Nate Ament (6.5 RPG)

– Assists: Ja’Kobi Gillespie (5.4 APG)

Not a member, Alabama fans? Join BOL today!

Have you subscribed to BamaOnLine.com yet? You can sign up for ONE MONTH of premium access to our Alabama coverage for just $11.99! Be able to read all of BOL’s premium articles and nuggets covering Alabama sports and recruiting and also join thousands of other Crimson Tide fans around the globe on the BOL Round Table message board! CLICK HERE!