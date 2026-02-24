How to watch, listen to No. 17 Alabama basketball vs. Mississippi State

Alabama basketball will be back in action on Wednesday night, trying to extend its win streak to seven games and complete a season sweep of Mississippi State.

In the first meeting between these two teams back on Jan. 13, the Crimson Tide came out of Starkville with a 97-82 win. The Bulldogs led by as many as 14 in the first half before Alabama came back to take the lead by halftime, then raced out to a 61-point second half to cruise to a win.

Since that game, Mississippi State has fallen well below .500 in the SEC. The team comes into this matchup with a 5-9 record in league play and 13-14 overall, far from any chance at making the NCAA Tournament.

In the Bulldogs’ most recent game they lost to South Carolina, who was tied for last place in the SEC. But before that, they picked up a win over Auburn in which star guard Josh Hubbard scored 46 points. He’s capable of going off in any game, and is now second in the SEC in scoring at 22 points per game.

Alabama is in the midst of a long win streak in this series, having not lost to Mississippi State since the 2021-22 season. It’s been even longer since the Bulldogs won in Tuscaloosa, dating back to the 2015-16 season.

How to watch, listen and other key information

Opponent: Mississippi State Bulldogs (13-14, 5-9 SEC)

Date: Wednesday, Feb. 25

Tipoff time: 8 p.m. CT

Location: Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Venue: Coleman Coliseum

Capacity: 13,474

Television: ESPNU

– Play-by-play: Matt Schumacker

– Analyst: Richard Hendrix

Streaming link: WATCH

Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network

– Play-by-play: Chris Stewart

– Analyst: Bryan Passink

Satellite radio: CTSN on Sirius / XM 134 or 201

Varsity Network link: LISTEN

Series Record: Alabama leads 138-77

Current Streak: Alabama, won 9

Last Meeting: Jan. 13, 2026

– Alabama 97, Mississippi State 82

Point spread: N/A

Alabama Statistical Leaders:

– Scoring: Labaron Philon Jr. (21.3 PPG)

– Rebounding: Amari Allen (7.6 RPG)

– Assists: Labaron Philon Jr. (5.0 APG)

Mississippi State Statistical Leaders:

– Scoring: Josh Hubbard (22.0 PPG)

– Rebounding: Achor Achor (6.6 RPG)

– Assists: Josh Hubbard (3.6 APG)

