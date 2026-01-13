How to watch, listen to No. 18 Alabama basketball at Mississippi State

Alabama basketball is eagerly searching for a win after suffering two losses this past week against Vanderbilt and Texas. The Crimson Tide will try to get back in the win column on Tuesday night, hitting the road to take on Mississippi State.

Under head coach Nate Oats, Alabama has dominated the series with the Bulldogs. He’s won eight in a row over Mississippi State and has a 12-2 record in this series since he took the job prior to the 2019-20 season.

Mississippi State struggled in the non-conference this season, falling to power conference teams in Iowa State, Kansas State and SMU but also losing to two mid-majors in New Mexico and San Francisco. The Bulldogs got off to a 2-0 start in SEC play going into last Saturday, but suffered a crushing 24-point loss to Kentucky over the weekend to drop them to 2-1 in the league.

This is their fourth season under head coach Chris Jans, who’s led the program to the NCAA Tournament as an 8-seed in each of the past two seasons. Josh Hubbard is once again the team’s best player, coming in as one of the top scorers in the league at 22.8 points per game.

Last season, Hubbard scored 38 points against Alabama in Starkville and 21 in the rematch in Tuscaloosa, though the Crimson Tide still won both games.

This is the first of two meetings between Alabama and Mississippi State this season, the other coming in Coleman Coliseum on Wednesday, Feb. 25.

How to watch, listen and other key information

Opponent: Mississippi State Bulldogs (10-6, 2-1 SEC)

Date: Tuesday, Jan. 13

Tipoff time: 8 p.m. CT

Location: Starkville, Miss.

Venue: Humphrey Coliseum

Capacity: 9,100

Television: SEC Network

– Play-by-play: Kevin Fitzgerald

– Analyst: Pat Bradley

Streaming link: WATCH

Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network

– Play-by-play: Chris Stewart

– Analyst: Bryan Passink

Satellite radio: CTSN on Sirius / XM 134 or 201

Varsity Network link: LISTEN

Series Record: Alabama leads 137-77

Current Streak: Alabama, won 8

Last Meeting: Feb. 25, 2025

– Alabama 111, Mississippi State 73

Point spread: Alabama -7.5

Alabama Statistical Leaders:

– Scoring: Labaron Philon Jr. (21.3 PPG)

– Rebounding: Amari Allen (7.4 RPG)

– Assists: Labaron Philon Jr. (5.1 APG)

Mississippi State Statistical Leaders:

– Scoring: Josh Hubbard (22.8 PPG)

– Rebounding: Achor Achor (7.1 RPG)

– Assists: Josh Hubbard (3.8 APG)

