How to watch, listen to No. 18 Alabama basketball at Oklahoma

Alabama basketball got back in the win column on the road Tuesday night at Mississippi State, but it’s got a second straight road game on deck this weekend. On Saturday the Crimson Tide will travel to Norman to face Oklahoma.

This will be Alabama’s first trip to Norman since the Sooners joined the SEC, but far from Nate Oats‘ first time competing in Lloyd Noble Center. Oklahoma was the Tide’s draw in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge twice under Oats, road games in both 2021 and 2023. Alabama lost both of those matchups.

Oklahoma is in Year 5 under head coach Porter Moser, coming off the first NCAA Tournament appearance of his tenure last season. The Sooners are 11-6 on the year with a 1-3 start in SEC play, currently on a 3-game losing streak coming into Saturday’s matchup. They have won win over a top-60 KenPom team on their resume this season, a win over KenPom No. 59 Ole Miss in the SEC opener.

Oklahoma’s starting lineup features two Alabama transfers, Mohamed Wague and Derrion Reid. Wague is in his second season in Norman, having transferred after being a reserve on the Tide’s 2024 Final Four team. Reid was a 5-star recruit in Alabama’s recruiting class last season and transferred after dealing with injuries throughout the year.

A win on Saturday would be the Alabama’s first-ever win in Norman. The Crimson Tide comes into the game with an 0-5 mark against Oklahoma on the road.

How to watch, listen and other key information

Opponent: Oklahoma Sooners (11-6, 1-3 SEC)

Date: Saturday, Jan. 17

Tipoff time: 12 p.m. CT

Location: Norman, Okla.

Venue: Lloyd Noble Center

Capacity: 10,890

Television: SEC Network

– Play-by-play: Kevin Fitzgerald

– Analyst: Mark Wise

Streaming link: WATCH

Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network

– Play-by-play: Chris Stewart

– Analyst: Bryan Passink

Satellite radio: CTSN on Sirius / XM 134 or 201

Varsity Network link: LISTEN

Series Record: Oklahoma leads 7-4

Current Streak: Alabama, won 1

Last Meeting: Jan. 4, 2025

– Alabama 107, Oklahoma 79

Point spread: Alabama -5.5

Alabama Statistical Leaders:

– Scoring: Labaron Philon Jr. (21.9 PPG)

– Rebounding: Amari Allen (7.8 RPG)

– Assists: Labaron Philon Jr. (4.9 APG)

Oklahoma Statistical Leaders:

– Scoring: Nijel Pack (15.7 PPG)

– Rebounding: Mohamed Wague (7.2 RPG)

– Assists: Xzayvier Brown (3.2 APG)

