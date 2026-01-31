How to watch, listen to No. 23 Alabama basketball at No. 19 Florida

Alabama basketball has a huge game on deck this weekend, traveling to Gainesville to take on No. 19 Florida on Sunday afternoon.

The matchup could be quite important for the SEC regular season title race. Alabama is currently sitting at 4-3, two games back in the loss column of SEC leader Texas A&M. Florida is in second place with a 6-2 mark in league play. A win for the Crimson Tide would keep it right in the thick of the race, while a loss would add even more ground to have to make up in February.

The Gators, led by head coach Todd Golden, have had Alabama’s number as of late. Florida has won four in a row in the series, winning in the regular season and in the SEC Tournament each of the last two years.

Florida brought back some major players off its 2025 national championship, including its frontcourt of Thomas Haugh, Alex Condon and Rueben Chinyelu. It’s gotten some inconsistent play from its starting backcourt, consistent of Princeton transfer Xaivian Lee and Arkansas transfer Boogie Fland, but when those two are on, Florida has looked like one of the best teams in the country.

How to watch, listen and other key information

Opponent: No. 19 Florida Gators (15-6, 6-2 SEC)

Date: Sunday, Feb. 1

Tipoff time: 12 p.m. CT

Location: Gainesville, Fla.

Venue: Stephen C. O’Connell Center

Capacity: 10,151

Television: ABC

– Play-by-play: Karl Ravech

– Analyst: Jimmy Dykes, Dick Vitale

Streaming link: WATCH

Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network

– Play-by-play: Chris Stewart

– Analyst: Bryan Passink

Satellite radio: CTSN on Sirius / XM 134 or 201

Varsity Network link: LISTEN

Series Record: Alabama leads 79-74

Current Streak: Florida, won 4

Last Meeting: March 15, 2025

– Florida 104, Alabama 82

Point spread: N/A

Alabama Statistical Leaders:

– Scoring: Labaron Philon Jr. (22.0 PPG)

– Rebounding: Amari Allen (7.8 RPG)

– Assists: Labaron Philon Jr. (5.1 APG)

Florida Statistical Leaders:

– Scoring: Thomas Haugh (17.4 PPG)

– Rebounding: Rueben Chinyelu (11.0 RPG)

– Assists: Boogie Fland (3.7 APG)

