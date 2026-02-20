How to watch, listen to No. 25 Alabama basketball at LSU

No. 25 Alabama is riding high on a 5-game win streak, coming off a double-overtime win over No. 20 Arkansas on Wednesday night. Next up, the Crimson Tide will have to hit the road for the first time in a week and a half, taking on LSU in Baton Rouge tomorrow.

The Tigers are reeling in their fourth season under head coach Matt McMahon, sitting at 14-12 overall and tied for last place in the SEC with a 2-11 conference record. They’re currently on a 4-game losing streak, their last win coming in overtime against South Carolina back on Jan. 31.

To make matters worse, it was announced earlier this week that point guard Dedan Thomas, LSU’s leading scorer at 15.3 points per game, would be out for the remainder of the season after requiring foot surgery. The Tigers’ next-leading scorer is Max Mackinnon, who’s also at 15 points a night, a senior guard who transferred in from Portland.

Nate Oats has had little trouble with LSU since taking over in Tuscaloosa with a 10-2 record in the series. His last loss to the Tigers came late in the 2022 season, an overtime game in Baton Rouge back before McMahon was hired. Oats is 5-0 against McMahon coming into this game.

How to watch, listen and other key information

Opponent: LSU Tigers (14-12, 2-11 SEC)

Date: Saturday, Feb. 21

Tipoff time: 5 p.m. CT

Location: Baton Rouge, La.

Venue: Pete Maravich Assembly Center

Capacity: 13,215

Television: SEC Network

– Play-by-play: Roy Philpott

– Analyst: Rodney Terry

Streaming link: WATCH

Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network

– Play-by-play: Chris Stewart

– Analyst: Bryan Passink

Satellite radio: CTSN on Sirius / XM 134 or 201

Varsity Network link: LISTEN

Series Record: Alabama leads 118-75

Current Streak: Alabama, won 5

Last Meeting: Jan. 25, 2025

– Alabama 80, LSU 73

Point spread: N/A

Alabama Statistical Leaders:

– Scoring: Labaron Philon Jr. (21.8 PPG)

– Rebounding: Amari Allen (7.7 RPG)

– Assists: Labaron Philon Jr. (5.0 APG)

LSU Statistical Leaders:

– Scoring: Max Mackinnon (15.0 PPG)

– Rebounding: Marquel Sutton (7.7 RPG)

– Assists: Jalen Reece (2.9 APG)

