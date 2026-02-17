How to watch, listen to No. 25 Alabama basketball vs. No. 20 Arkansas

No. 25 Alabama basketball will be back in action on Wednesday night for the first time since jumping back into the AP Poll, and a fellow ranked team is coming to town. No. 20 Arkansas will be in Coleman Coliseum for one of the best SEC games of the week.

The Razorbacks, in their second season under head coach John Calipari, currently sit alone in second place in the SEC standings with a 9-3 league record. They’ve consistently been in the top 25 throughout the season and are winners of six of their last seven games, the lone loss coming to Kentucky in that stretch.

Leading the way for Arkansas is superstar freshman point guard Darius Acuff Jr., who may be Labaron Philon‘s biggest competition in the SEC Player of the Year race. Acuff is a projected first round NBA draft pick, and is joined by a number of other talented players such as returning big man Trevon Brazile, fellow freshman guard Meleek Thomas, and returning wing Billy Richmond.

Nate Oats has had loads of success against Arkansas in his tenure, boasting a 6-2 record since his first season in 2019-20. Despite the lopsided record, the games have typically been very competitive, with the last three meetings being decided by four points or less.

How to watch, listen and other key information

Opponent: No. 20 Arkansas Razorbacks (19-6, 9-3 SEC)

Date: Wednesday, Feb. 18

Tipoff time: 6 p.m. CT

Location: Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Venue: Coleman Coliseum

Capacity: 13,474

Television: ESPN

– Play-by-play: Karl Ravech

– Analyst: Jimmy Dykes

Streaming link: WATCH

Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network

– Play-by-play: Chris Stewart

– Analyst: Bryan Passink

Satellite radio: CTSN on Sirius / XM 134 or 201

Varsity Network link: LISTEN

Series Record: Arkansas leads 36-34

Current Streak: Alabama, won 5

Last Meeting: Feb. 8, 2025

– Alabama 85, Arkansas 81

Point spread: Alabama -3.5

Alabama Statistical Leaders:

– Scoring: Labaron Philon Jr. (21.3 PPG)

– Rebounding: Amari Allen (7.5 RPG)

– Assists: Labaron Philon Jr. (4.9 APG)

Arkansas Statistical Leaders:

– Scoring: Darius Acuff Jr. (21.2 PPG)

– Rebounding: Trevon Brazile (7.2 RPG)

– Assists: Darius Acuff Jr. (6.3 APG)

