How to watch, listen to No. 9 Alabama vs. No. 1 Indiana in Rose Bowl
The quarterfinal round of the College Football Playoff has arrived. After advancing through the first round two weeks ago, No. 9 Alabama will face No. 1 Indiana in a quarterfinal matchup at the Rose Bowl.
The Crimson Tide got here by erasing a 17-0 deficit on the road against No. 8 Oklahoma in the first round, tying the largest comeback in CFP history, to ultimately win 34-24. The win avenged the teams’ regular season loss to the Sooners, improving its record to 11-3 on the year.
Indiana received a first round bye in the CFP after earning the No. 1 seed in the bracket. The Hoosiers are the lone remaining undefeated team in college football, sitting at 13-0 after winning the Big Ten Championship.
On Indiana’s sideline is second-year head coach Curt Cignetti, a former Alabama assistant under Nick Saban (2007-2011) who has risen to stardom in the coaching world after leading Indiana to the playoffs in each of his first two seasons. This year his team is led by Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Fernando Mendoza, the program’s first winner of the prestigious award.
It’s Alabama’s ninth appearance in the Rose Bowl all-time, the most by any college football team without ties to the Big Ten or Pac-12. The Tide boasts a 5-2-1 record in previous Rose Bowls, most recently winning in the 2020 season over Notre Dame.
The game also marks the 100-year anniversary, down to the day, of Alabama’s first national championship in 1925, a 20-19 win over Washington back on Jan. 1, 1926.
Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. CT on New Year’s Day.
How to watch, listen and other key information
Date: Thursday, Jan. 1
Kickoff time: 3 p.m. CT
Location: Pasadena, Calif.
Venue: Rose Bowl Stadium
Capacity: 92,542
Television: ESPN
– Play-by-play: Chris Fowler
– Analyst: Kirk Herbstreit
– Sideline: Holly Rowe, Kris Budden
Watch ESPN link: WATCH
Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network
– Play-by-play: Chris Stewart
– Analyst: Tyler Watts
– Sideline: Cory Reamer
Satellite radio: CTSN on Sirius / XM 82
Varsity Network link: LISTEN
Series record: First meeting
Point spread: Indiana -7
