Injury updates on Amari Allen, Keitenn Bristow before Florida road game

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama freshman forward Amari Allen has missed the past two games due to injury. Will the newcomer be available for the Crimson Tide’s game at No. 19 Florida?

Head coach Nate Oats offered the latest on Allen following Alabama’s practice on Friday.

“Amari’s yet to practice, but he’s been going through some basketball workouts and looking a lot better,” Oats said. “He’s chomping at the bit, wanting to play. He’s a competitor. If he’s close to being able to play, I think he’s gonna play. But that’ll probably end up being a game-time decision on him like it’s been here recently.”

Allen averaged 11.7 points per game in the 17 contests he appeared in this year. The freshman forward is Alabama’s leading rebounder with 7.8 per game and ranks second in steals (1.1) and blocks (0.9) per game. Allen was shooting 45.7% from the field as well as 36.9% from three.

In addition to Allen, Alabama will also be without Keitenn Bristow, Davion Hannah and Collins Onyejiaka once again. Oats said the team has discussed a possible redshirt for Onyejiaka.

Later in his Friday press conference, Oats shared the latest on Bristow and his lingering ankle injury that has sidelined the Tarleton State transfer for half of the Tide’s games this year.

“He still hasn’t practiced. He hasn’t practiced in over two weeks, so he’ll be out Sunday for sure,” Oats said. “It’s one of those deals where he played really banged up last year as a freshman. He kind of just sucked it up, fought through it. I’m not gonna get into the litany of injuries he probably shouldn’t have played through. They weren’t here. We try not to do that to our guys.

“Nobody’s gonna be 100%. You get into January, February, nobody’s 100%. Everybody’s gonna have some nagging, little bruises. But if it’s something that playing on it is gonna hurt you long-term, we’re never gonna do it. So, before we even consider putting him on the floor, we’re gonna get him back to as close to 100% as he needs to get.

“I don’t want him getting any PTSD from having to play through the stuff that he went through last year. He needs to get to 100%, feel great, because his game — and we’re trying to make his game a lot more skilled, NBA level. But his game is based on playing hard and with a ton of effort and athleticism and flying around. He just didn’t feel like he was nearly as athletic, couldn’t play, give us the effort that he’s used to giving. I don’t want a guy out there playing that doens’t feel like his body’s right and can’t play right.

“So, he hasn’t practiced since we’ve kind of decided to shut him down and still hasn’t practiced. He’s not even going through a basketball workout yet. So, he’s still a long ways away from being able to play.”

Alabama’s game at Florida is set for a noon CT tipoff (on ABC) on Sunday, February 1.

