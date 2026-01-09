Injury updates on Labaron Philon, Aiden Sherrell before Texas game

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama head coach Nate Oats offered the latest injury updates ahead of the Crimson Tide’s home game against the Texas Longhorns. That includes a pair of starters, as Aiden Sherrell didn’t play at Vanderbilt, and Labaron Philon didn’t finish the 96-90 loss.

“Aiden Sherrell practiced some today,” Oats said on Friday. “We’ll see how he responds to it tomorrow. He’ll be a game-time decision tomorrow. Hopefully, he feels better than he did Wednesday before the game.

“Labaron practiced. He’s not quite at 100%, but he’s not a guy that wants to sit out games. So, I anticipate him playing, and hopefully, we’ve got the cramping issue under control.”

Sherrell suffered a knee injury in Alabama’s win over Kentucky on Jan. 3 and missed the league road opener at Vanderbilt. He was considered a game-time decision prior to the last game. The starting five for the Tide, Sherrell is averaging 8.7 points, 6.0 rebounds and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 52.8% from the field. He has 39 blocks; he had seven in 2024-25.

Philon is the Tide’s leading scorer with 21.3 points per game, which ranks 16th in the nation, to go along with 5.1 assists per outing. He scored 18 points against the Commodores before exiting the game with 16:06 left to play in Nashville. Philon eventually returned to the Alabama bench but did not return to the game due to “full-body cramps,” Oats said after the game.

The Alabama-Texas game is scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 10, at 7 p.m. CT (on ESPN).

*** This story will be updated.

