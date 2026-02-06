Injury updates on Labaron Philon, Taylor Bol Bowen before Auburn game

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama forward Taylor Bol Bowen did not play in the Crimson Tide’s home victory over Texas A&M due to a leg injury. He only played two minutes during Alabama’s road loss to Florida. He had dealt with a hand injury but hurt his right leg in Gainesville.

Bol Bowen went to Birmingham on Monday, February 2, and has been considered day-to-day. On Friday, head coach Nate Oats gave the latest on Bol Bowen and his banged-up roster.

“Clarke (Holter)’s been doing this a long time, one of the best trainers in the business. We’ve had the most random, odd, unlucky amount of injuries I’ve ever had coaching and he’s ever had as a trainer,” Oats said. “Taylor practiced today. I thought he was moving pretty well. Labaron’s still trying to recover from the thigh bruise at the end of the first half last game, so he wasn’t able to practice today. We never have a full roster to practice with.”

Oats later said, “I expect Taylor to play tomorrow, yes.”

Bol Bowen has missed four games this season, his first as a member of the Crimson Tide. He has appeared in 18 games and started 11 contests, and the 6-foot-10 forward is averaging 7.7 points and 5.4 rebounds per game while also shooting 41.2% from the field for Alabama.

Alabama guard Labaron Philon sustained his thigh injury before halftime against Texas A&M, but returned to the floor to start the second half and led the Tide with 36 minutes on Wednesday.

The initial availability report will be released later this evening at 7:10 p.m. CT by the SEC.

Alabama’s road game against Auburn on Saturday, February 7, is set for 3 p.m. on ESPN2.

