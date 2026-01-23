Injury updates on Latrell Wrightsell, others before Tennessee game
Alabama head coach Nate Oats discusses how the addition of Charles Bediako helps the Crimson Tide frontcourt....
Alabama head coach Nate Oats explained what all went into the process of adding former G League center Charles Bediako for this weekend....
Nate Oats spoke to reporters ahead of Alabama’s home game against Tennessee, but all of the questions were about Charles Bediako....
Everything you need to know about how to watch and where to listen to No. 17 Alabama's home game against Tennessee....
Bediako was granted a temporary restraining order against the NCAA by a Tuscaloosa County judge, granting him immediate eligibility....
Former Alabama center Charles Bediako has been granted temporary eligibility by a judge to play for Alabama after suing the NCAA....
BamaOnLine's Blake Byler answers questions from BOL subscribers about the 2025-26 Alabama basketball team....
Per recent court filings, former Alabama center Charles Bediako is attempting to come back to school after a stint in the G League....
A January check-in to see where bracketologists are projecting Alabama basketball in the 2026 NCAA Tournament....
Alabama head coach Nate Oats spoke about the possibilities of getting redshirts for two freshmen on the Crimson Tide roster....
Allen averaged 12.5 points, 10.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists, and 1.5 steals per game in Alabama’s two wins over Mississippi State and Oklahoma....
Alabama basketball rose in this week's AP Poll following back-to-back wins on the road in SEC play last week....
Alabama center Aiden Sherrell is coming off two of the best performances of his career in wins over Mississippi State and Oklahoma....
Alabama guard Labaron Philon made some huge shots down the stretch in the Crimson Tide's win over Oklahoma....
Thoughts, takeaways and observations from No. 18 Alabama basketball's road win over Oklahoma on Saturday afternoon....
Alabama head coach Nate Oats spoke to reporters after the Crimson Tide's road win over Oklahoma. Here is everything he said....
No. 18 Alabama basketball won its second straight road game on Saturday afternoon, going into Norman and beating Oklahoma....
Two former members of Alabama basketball under Nate Oats will be suited up for the opposition in Saturday's game....
Alabama head coach Nate Oats said he's proud of the toughness his team has showed while dealing with a number of injuries....
Alabama head coach Nate Oats provided updates on a trio of injured players on Friday, ahead of the Crimson Tide’s road game at Oklahoma....
Everything you need to know about how to watch and where to listen to No. 18 Alabama basketball at Oklahoma....
His offensive numbers jump off the page, but the way Philon played on the defensive end of the floor earned praise from his head coach....
Alabama head coach Nate Oats spoke highly about his team after they came back from 14 down to beat Mississippi State....
Thoughts and observations from No. 18 Alabama basketball's 97-82 road win over Mississippi State on Tuesday night....
Alabama head coach Nate Oats speaks to reporters after the Crimson Tide's road win over Mississippi State. Here is everything he said....