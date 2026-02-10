Injury updates on Latrell Wrightsell, Taylor Bol Bowen ahead of Ole Miss game

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama head coach Nate Oats provided updates on injured Crimson Tide players Latrell Wrightsell Jr. (knee) and Taylor Bol Bowen (leg) on Tuesday afternoon.

Both players played against Auburn last time out, but neither finished Alabama’s road victory.

“Wrightsell had the right knee injury, couldn’t play the rest of that Auburn game. He’s back to doing basketball activities. It was not as serious of an injury, which was great. Hopefully, he can play tomorrow. It’ll be a game-time decision.

“Other than him, everybody — Taylor was coming around. I thought Taylor has looked better and better coming off that knee injury. A few games ago, as well. Outside of those two, we should have everybody available. And Taylor will be available; Trelly will be a game-time decision. Hopefully, Taylor looks better than what he did. I think he got a little scared there in the Auburn game.”

Wrightsell started the Iron Bowl of Basketball, but he suffered a right knee injury in the first half and went to the visiting locker room at Neville Arena. The senior guard would later emerge, but he did not return to the game, only playing 11 minutes against the Tigers. Wrightsell, the team’s third-leading scorer, has already missed eight games this year due to various injuries.

Bol Bowen was a game-time decision ahead of last Saturday’s Auburn game, but he came off the bench against the Tigers. But the forward appeared to re-aggravate his right leg injury and needed attention from Alabama trainer Clarke Holter. He would later return to the game, but ended up only playing seven minutes. Bol Bowen has missed four contests this season.

Alabama will play on the road at Ole Miss on Wednesday, Feb. 11, at 6 p.m. (SEC Network).

Not a member, Alabama fans? Join BOL today!

Have you subscribed to BamaOnLine.com yet? You can sign up for ONE MONTH of premium access to our Alabama coverage for just $11.99! Be able to read all of BOL’s premium articles and nuggets covering Alabama sports and recruiting, and also join thousands of other Crimson Tide fans around the globe on the BOL Round Table message board! CLICK HERE!