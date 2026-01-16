Injury updates on three Alabama players before Oklahoma game

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama head coach Nate Oats provided updates on a trio of injured players on Friday, ahead of the Crimson Tide’s road game at Oklahoma on Saturday, Jan. 17.

“Latrell’s improving,” Oats said. “He’s doing some basketball workouts. Didn’t practice today, so nothing really further on him. Keitenn’s out indefinitely with a right ankle injury. And then Taylor attempted to practice today. His hand’s not obviously full speed. But we’ll see how he responds after practice today and see what he’s got.”

Latrell Wrightsell (leg) has missed Alabama’s last two games, and seven overall this season, after returning from an Achilles injury he suffered in late 2024. The sixth-year senior is averaging 10.8 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game while shooting 32.8% from the field.

Taylor Bol Bowen (hand) missed the Mississippi State game and watched the 15-point win from the bench with a lace-up brace on his left hand/wrist. Bol Bowen is averging 9.0 points and 5.6 rebounds per game while shooting 44.7% from the floor, but after the win in Starkville, Oats had high praise for the transfer forward. “He’s done a complete 180 in the last month.”

Keitenn Bristow (leg) also missed the Mississippi State game, popping up on the availability report two hours before tipoff. Like Wrightsell, Bristow has missed seven games in his first year at Alabama and is averaging 3.6 points and 4.5 rebounds per game while shooting 36.4%.

Including Davion Hannah and Collins Onyejiaka, Alabama was down to only eight scholarship players for the Mississippi State game. But the Tide managed to win a shorthanded contest.

“Us being down players has kind of galvanized the group that’s playing,” Oats said. “I think they’ve kind of proven to be some tough kids to pull together. Sometimes you need a little adversity to pull the group together. I think that’s what’s happened with this group. We got down to a low number of guys, and they knew they had to bring it, and they brought it.

“The guys we put on the floor at Mississippi State were some warriors. I think Taylor has been playing super hard when he’s been in. He’s dying to get back on the floor, because I think he feels confident and good about the way he’s been playing, how hard he’s been playing. So, he’d be the next one we’d add back into the mix if he’s able to go tomorrow.”

The Tide’s road game against the Sooners is set for a noon CT tipoff on the SEC Network.

