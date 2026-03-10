Injury updates: Three Alabama players to miss spring, while starter will be limited

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer provided injury updates after the Crimson Tide’s second spring practice on Tuesday. Four players are either out or limited.

“There’s some guys that are still limited or out, really going back to the season. So, nothing new, nothing new that’s happened in practice the first couple days,” DeBoer said. “(Jah-Marien) Latham will be out for the spring. Bray (Hubbard) will be limited, limited contact, just coming off of stuff from the fall. London Simmons will be out for the spring. (William) Sanders will be out for the spring.”

Hubbard is one of Alabama’s most experienced players on the defensive side of the football. A senior in 2026, Hubbard started all 15 games last season but chose to hold off on turning pro and return to Tuscaloosa for a final year. Cornerback Zabien Brown, another experienced piece in the Crimson Tide secondary, will also be limited this spring, according to sources.

Simmons played in all 15 games as a true freshman in 2025 and started twice when players in front of him on the depth chart were sidelined by injuries. He’s recovering for a back injury, per sources. Jeremiah Beaman also continues to recover from his season-ending ACL injury.

Latham is back for a rare seventh season after receiving a waiver from the NCAA. He started the 2025 season opener at Florida State but suffered a neck injury at practice that forced him to miss the rest of the campaign. Latham will continue to be sidelined during his final spring.

On the offensive side of the ball, Sanders played in all 15 games a year ago and rotated at the left guard position with the first-team offensive line. According to Pro Football Focus, he played 185 snaps during the 2025 season. He is expected to compete for a starting spot this fall.

Alabama will return to the practice field on Thursday, March 12, for its third spring workout.

