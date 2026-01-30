Junior Day Preview: Inside Alabama’s loaded weekend with elite recruits in T-Town
loading...
loading...
John Meredith, a five-star cornerback from North Crowley High School in Fort Worth, is one of several elite prospects set to attend...
Carter Davis, a three-star wide receiver from Gulf Shores High School (Ala.), received an offer from Alabama last summer. The offer came from former...
BamaOnLine caught up with Houston native running back Antwon Sanders from the 2027 class after Alabama offered him....
The show continues for Alabama in the final week of the Winter Contact Period before the month-long dead period. The Crimson Tide staff has blanketed...
Alabama is a top contender for one of the best offensive recruits in the 2027 class. Jaden Upshaw, a Top 100 wide receiver from Lee County High...
Alabama signee Maurice Mathis from Houston County High School in Warner Robins, Ga., experienced an unexpected twist late in his recruitment that...
The 2026 Rivals300 was released Tuesday morning, and Alabama was well represented. The Crimson Tide, which currently ranks No. 5 overall in the...
BamaOnLine caught up with Mississippi native Ty Keys, a 4-star running back in the 2027 class, after he was offered by Alabama....
Alabama wasted little time turning the page to the next recruiting cycle. The coaching staff was extremely active across the country last week with...
The last seven months for Thompson High School (Ala.) quarterback Trent Seaborn have been about as good as it gets from an athletic standpoint. From...
BamaOnLine caught up with 2028 cornerback from Tennessee, Jermaine Cobbins, after he was offered by Alabama....
BamaOnLine caught up with 2027 in-state inside linebacker Isaac McNeil after he received an offer from Alabama....
It’s been an extremely busy week for the Alabama coaching staff, as they’ve traveled coast-to-coast visiting recruits. The winter contact period has...
Alabama has long been an attractive destination for elite quarterback recruits, and that reputation extends well beyond Coach Kalen DeBoer’s arrival...
Alabama received a commitment from Aubrey Walker, a wide receiver from Moody High School, on Thursday. Walker wasn’t a name that generated...
Alabama remains active on the road, with Coach Kalen DeBoer, Courtney Morgan, and a slew of assistants visiting and evaluating many of its early...
BamaOnLine caught up with in-state 2027 edge rusher MJ Evans after the Alabama staff visited him at his school....
Alabama has landed one of its biggest portal wins of the cycle. Former Mississippi State starting left tackle Jayvin James announced on Wednesday...
A midweek surprise for Alabama as former Mississippi State starting left tackle Jayvin James is in Tuscaloosa for an official visit on Wednesday....
The winter contact period may not seem significant to some, but it plays a critical role in the college football recruiting ecosystem. The transfer...
It was a year to remember for Alabama freshman running back Ezavier Crowell. The five-star prospect and top-ranked player in the state for the 2026...
The transfer portal window is officially closed, but that doesn’t mean Alabama’s pursuit of roster help is finished. The Crimson Tide put together an...
Carmelo O’Neal quickly became a hot commodity when he officially entered the transfer portal earlier this month. The former Mercer standout didn’t...
Alabama hopes its evaluation of Ole Miss offensive guard transfer Ethan Fields pays off after the redshirt junior announced his decision on Saturday...
Maurice Mathis, a 2026 wide receiver from Houston County High School in Warner Robins, Ga., experienced a life-changing moment this week. Mathis...