Alabama will have smaller 2027 recruiting class, Kalen DeBoer says

Alabama has six commitments in its 2027 recruiting class. That number will certainly increase by the time signing day arrives, but head coach Kalen DeBoer isn’t expecting a big class.

The Crimson Tide signed 21 players from the high school and junior college ranks in DeBoer’s first year at Alabama and 27 this past cycle. He didn’t give an exact number on how many the Tide will add as part of its 2027 haul, but DeBoer expects that number to be lower.

“There won’t be a big group this fall,” DeBoer told reporters at the SEC’s spring meetings on Tuesday. “I think it will be much less than what we’ve had the last two seasons, but a lot of that’s because we have retained well. And again, brought in a group of transfers and don’t have many seniors.”

Alabama has 25 seniors on its roster, but only 12 of them are either on scholarship or were part of this offseason’s transfer haul. Only one could contribute on the offensive side of the ball, tight end Danny Lewis, while the defense has a few notable names, like returning safeties Bray Hubbard and Keon Sabb and transfers such as Caleb Woodson and Devan Thompkins.

DeBoer and his coaching staff have recruited well, and it shows in the Crimson Tide’s younger classes. And Alabama will be looking to retain a lot of that talent after the 2026 campaign.

“We’re not necessarily an old team, but we have a lot of guys that have taken valuable snaps that are looking forward to taking that next step,” DeBoer said. “I think just when it comes to recruiting, kind of going back to that, really looking forward to build on what we’ve done.

“These young guys that I’m referring to in the first two classes, they’ve kind of stayed the course and believe in what we’re doing, what we’re building. And we gotta find the next group.”

Alabama’s current recruiting class is ranked 28th nationally and 11th in the SEC, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings, but it is still in its early stages. It has a huge building block with 5-star quarterback Elijah Haven already in the fold, to go along with in-state signal-caller Trent Seaborn. UA also recently received a commitment from linebacker Kenneth Simon II.

The 2027 class could grow as quickly as this coming weekend, as official visitors begin to make their way to Tuscaloosa. Alabama will welcome recruits to campus the next four weekends, with the May 29-31 group already up to double-digit players, per BamaOnLine’s Andrew Bone.

“Big recruiting month,” DeBoer said. “Official visits starting this weekend, not just for us, but I know an entire country.”

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