Kickoff times, TV channels for Alabama games at Kentucky, vs. Florida State

Mark your calendars, Alabama fans. The first three weeks of the 2026 college football season now have kickoff times and television channels, as ESPN revealed details on Wednesday.

We already learned that the Crimson Tide’s 2026 opener against East Carolina will kick off at 11 a.m. CT (on ABC) on Saturday, Sept. 5. But now, we know when Alabama’s next two games will start. The Crimson Tide’s SEC opener on the road at Kentucky on Sept. 12 is set for a 2:30 p.m. kickoff (ABC), and its Sept. 19 matchup with Florida State will begin at 2:30 p.m. (ABC).

Alabama hasn’t played Kentucky on the gridiron since the 2023 season, which was a 49-21 win at Kroger Field. The Crimson Tide is 39-2-1 all-time against the Wildcats and has won the last eight meetings. But UK has a new head coach, Will Stein, calling the shots in Lexington.

The Week 3 matchup with Florida State will be one that many have circled, as the Seminoles defeated Alabama to begin the 2025 season. The Crimson Tide is 3-1-1 all-time against FSU and will look to get revenge during the Seminoles’ return trip to Tuscaloosa on September 19.

After the first three games of the 2026 season, Alabama will play in five straight conference games, beginning with a home game against South Carolina, before its bye week. The details for those matchups — kickoff time, TV channel, etc. — will be announced at a later date.

Sept. 5 – East Carolina – 11 a.m. (ABC)

Sept. 12 – at Kentucky – 2:30 p.m. (ABC)

Sept. 19 – Florida State – 2:30 p.m. (ABC)

Sept. 26 – South Carolina

Oct. 3 – at Mississippi State

Oct. 10 – Georgia

Oct. 17 – at Tennessee

Oct. 24 – Texas A&M

Oct. 31 – BYE

Nov. 7 – at LSU

Nov. 14 – at Vanderbilt

Nov. 21 – Chattanooga

Nov. 28 – Auburn

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