Labaron Philon named third-team All-American by Sporting News

Alabama guard Labaron Philon was named to the Sporting News 2025-26 College Basketball All-America Team on Wednesday. The Crimson Tide’s leading scorer got a third-team nod.

Philon, a sophomore, finished the regular season ranked third in the SEC in points per game, averaging 21.5, to go along with 4.8 assists per game and a field goal percentage of 50.7%.

Philon was one of three players from the SEC to make the Sporting News All-America Team, joining Arkansas’ Darius Acuff, a first-team selection, and Florida’s Thomas Haugh (second).

Sporting News is one of four outlets that select consensus teams, along with the Associated Press, National Association of Basketball Coaches and United States Basketball Writers Association.

Sporting News’ 2025-26 All-America Team

First Team

Darius Acuff Jr., Arkansas

Cameron Boozer, Duke

AJ Dybantsa, BYU

Joshua Jefferson, Iowa State

Yaxel Lendeborg, Michigan

Second Team

Kingston Flemings, Houston

Thomas Haugh, Florida

Braden Smith, Purdue

Keaton Wagler, Illinois

JT Toppin, Texas Tech

Third Team

Christian Anderson, Texas Tech

Jaden Bradley, Arizona

Jeremy Fears, Michigan State

Labaron Philon, Alabama

Caleb Wilson, North Carolina

