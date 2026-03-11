Skip to main content
Alabama
Labaron Philon named third-team All-American by Sporting News

by: Charlie Potter

Alabama guard Labaron Philon was named to the Sporting News 2025-26 College Basketball All-America Team on Wednesday. The Crimson Tide’s leading scorer got a third-team nod.

Philon, a sophomore, finished the regular season ranked third in the SEC in points per game, averaging 21.5, to go along with 4.8 assists per game and a field goal percentage of 50.7%.

Philon was one of three players from the SEC to make the Sporting News All-America Team, joining Arkansas’ Darius Acuff, a first-team selection, and Florida’s Thomas Haugh (second).

Sporting News is one of four outlets that select consensus teams, along with the Associated Press, National Association of Basketball Coaches and United States Basketball Writers Association.

Sporting News’ 2025-26 All-America Team

First Team

Darius Acuff Jr., Arkansas
Cameron Boozer, Duke
AJ Dybantsa, BYU
Joshua Jefferson, Iowa State
Yaxel Lendeborg, Michigan

Second Team

Kingston Flemings, Houston
Thomas Haugh, Florida
Braden Smith, Purdue
Keaton Wagler, Illinois
JT Toppin, Texas Tech

Third Team

Christian Anderson, Texas Tech
Jaden Bradley, Arizona
Jeremy Fears, Michigan State
Labaron Philon, Alabama
Caleb Wilson, North Carolina

