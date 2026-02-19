Labaron Philon named to Naismith Player of the Year late-season team

Alabama men’s basketball guard Labaron Philon Jr. has been named the 2026 Jersey Mike’s Naismith Trophy Player of the Year Late-Season Team, the Atlanta Tipoff Club announced Thursday afternoon.

The sophomore is one of 30 Division I players named to the prestigious list and is joined by six other players from the Southeastern Conference.

Labaron Philon Notes

Averaging 21.8 points, 5.0 assists and 3.4 rebounds per game this season

Ranks third in the SEC in scoring and No. 11 in Division I

Has scored double-figures in every game played this season

Averaging 50.8 percent from the field and 39.5 percent from three-point range

Named to the Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Top 10 Midseason List and to the Wooden Award Midseason Top 20 List

A four-time SEC Player of the Week honoree this season

*** This information was acquired from a recent press release from Alabama Athletics.

Naismith Trophy Men’s College Player of the Year Late-Season Team

Name Year Position School Conference Darius Acuff Jr. Freshman Guard Arkansas SEC Nate Ament Freshman Forward Tennessee SEC Christian Anderson Sophomore Guard Texas Tech Big 12 Flory Bidunga Sophomore Forward Kansas Big 12 Cameron Boozer Freshman Forward Duke ACC Jaden Bradley Senior Guard Arizona Big 12 Brayden Burries Freshman Guard Arizona Big 12 Silas Demary Jr. Junior Guard UConn BIG EAST AJ Dybantsa Freshman Forward BYU Big 12 Zuby Ejiofor Senior Forward St. John’s BIG EAST Jeremy Fears Jr. Sophomore Guard Michigan State Big Ten Kingston Flemings Freshman Guard Houston Big 12 Ja’Kobi Gillespie Senior Guard Tennessee SEC Keyshawn Hall Senior Forward Auburn SEC Thomas Haugh Junior Forward Florida SEC Graham Ike Graduate Student Forward Gonzaga WCC Joshua Jefferson Senior Forward Iowa State Big 12 Alex Karaban Senior Forward UConn BIG EAST Yaxel Lendeborg Graduate Student Forward Michigan Big Ten Ebuka Okorie Freshman Guard Stanford ACC Darryn Peterson Freshman Guard Kansas Big 12 Labaron Philon Jr. Sophomore Guard Alabama SEC Pryce Sandfort Junior Forward Nebraska Big Ten Braden Smith Senior Guard Purdue Big Ten Bennett Stirtz Senior Guard Iowa Big Ten Tyler Tanner Sophomore Guard Vanderbilt SEC Bruce Thornton Senior Guard Ohio State Big Ten JT Toppin Junior Forward Texas Tech Big 12 Keaton Wagler Freshman Guard Illinois Big Ten Caleb Wilson Freshman Forward North Carolina ACC

Not a member, Alabama fans? Join BOL today!

Have you subscribed to BamaOnLine.com yet? You can sign up for ONE MONTH of premium access to our Alabama coverage for just $11.99! Be able to read all of BOL’s premium articles and nuggets covering Alabama sports and recruiting, and also join thousands of other Crimson Tide fans around the globe on the BOL Round Table message board! CLICK HERE!