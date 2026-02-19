Labaron Philon named to Naismith Player of the Year late-season team
Alabama men’s basketball guard Labaron Philon Jr. has been named the 2026 Jersey Mike’s Naismith Trophy Player of the Year Late-Season Team, the Atlanta Tipoff Club announced Thursday afternoon.
The sophomore is one of 30 Division I players named to the prestigious list and is joined by six other players from the Southeastern Conference.
Labaron Philon Notes
- Averaging 21.8 points, 5.0 assists and 3.4 rebounds per game this season
- Ranks third in the SEC in scoring and No. 11 in Division I
- Has scored double-figures in every game played this season
- Averaging 50.8 percent from the field and 39.5 percent from three-point range
- Named to the Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Top 10 Midseason List and to the Wooden Award Midseason Top 20 List
- A four-time SEC Player of the Week honoree this season
*** This information was acquired from a recent press release from Alabama Athletics.
Naismith Trophy Men’s College Player of the Year Late-Season Team
|Name
|Year
|Position
|School
|Conference
|Darius Acuff Jr.
|Freshman
|Guard
|Arkansas
|SEC
|Nate Ament
|Freshman
|Forward
|Tennessee
|SEC
|Christian Anderson
|Sophomore
|Guard
|Texas Tech
|Big 12
|Flory Bidunga
|Sophomore
|Forward
|Kansas
|Big 12
|Cameron Boozer
|Freshman
|Forward
|Duke
|ACC
|Jaden Bradley
|Senior
|Guard
|Arizona
|Big 12
|Brayden Burries
|Freshman
|Guard
|Arizona
|Big 12
|Silas Demary Jr.
|Junior
|Guard
|UConn
|BIG EAST
|AJ Dybantsa
|Freshman
|Forward
|BYU
|Big 12
|Zuby Ejiofor
|Senior
|Forward
|St. John’s
|BIG EAST
|Jeremy Fears Jr.
|Sophomore
|Guard
|Michigan State
|Big Ten
|Kingston Flemings
|Freshman
|Guard
|Houston
|Big 12
|Ja’Kobi Gillespie
|Senior
|Guard
|Tennessee
|SEC
|Keyshawn Hall
|Senior
|Forward
|Auburn
|SEC
|Thomas Haugh
|Junior
|Forward
|Florida
|SEC
|Graham Ike
|Graduate Student
|Forward
|Gonzaga
|WCC
|Joshua Jefferson
|Senior
|Forward
|Iowa State
|Big 12
|Alex Karaban
|Senior
|Forward
|UConn
|BIG EAST
|Yaxel Lendeborg
|Graduate Student
|Forward
|Michigan
|Big Ten
|Ebuka Okorie
|Freshman
|Guard
|Stanford
|ACC
|Darryn Peterson
|Freshman
|Guard
|Kansas
|Big 12
|Labaron Philon Jr.
|Sophomore
|Guard
|Alabama
|SEC
|Pryce Sandfort
|Junior
|Forward
|Nebraska
|Big Ten
|Braden Smith
|Senior
|Guard
|Purdue
|Big Ten
|Bennett Stirtz
|Senior
|Guard
|Iowa
|Big Ten
|Tyler Tanner
|Sophomore
|Guard
|Vanderbilt
|SEC
|Bruce Thornton
|Senior
|Guard
|Ohio State
|Big Ten
|JT Toppin
|Junior
|Forward
|Texas Tech
|Big 12
|Keaton Wagler
|Freshman
|Guard
|Illinois
|Big Ten
|Caleb Wilson
|Freshman
|Forward
|North Carolina
|ACC
