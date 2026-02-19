Skip to main content
Alabama
Labaron Philon named to Naismith Player of the Year late-season team

by: Charlie Potter1 hour ago

Alabama men’s basketball guard Labaron Philon Jr. has been named the 2026 Jersey Mike’s Naismith Trophy Player of the Year Late-Season Team, the Atlanta Tipoff Club announced Thursday afternoon

The sophomore is one of 30 Division I players named to the prestigious list and is joined by six other players from the Southeastern Conference. 

Labaron Philon Notes

  • Averaging 21.8 points, 5.0 assists and 3.4 rebounds per game this season
  • Ranks third in the SEC in scoring and No. 11 in Division I 
  • Has scored double-figures in every game played this season
  • Averaging 50.8 percent from the field and 39.5 percent from three-point range
  • Named to the Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Top 10 Midseason List and to the Wooden Award Midseason Top 20 List
  • A four-time SEC Player of the Week honoree this season

*** This information was acquired from a recent press release from Alabama Athletics. 

Naismith Trophy Men’s College Player of the Year Late-Season Team

NameYearPositionSchoolConference
Darius Acuff Jr.FreshmanGuardArkansasSEC
Nate AmentFreshmanForwardTennesseeSEC
Christian AndersonSophomoreGuardTexas TechBig 12
Flory BidungaSophomoreForwardKansasBig 12
Cameron BoozerFreshmanForwardDukeACC
Jaden BradleySeniorGuardArizonaBig 12
Brayden BurriesFreshmanGuardArizonaBig 12
Silas Demary Jr.JuniorGuardUConnBIG EAST
AJ DybantsaFreshmanForwardBYUBig 12
Zuby EjioforSeniorForwardSt. John’sBIG EAST
Jeremy Fears Jr.SophomoreGuardMichigan StateBig Ten
Kingston FlemingsFreshmanGuardHoustonBig 12
Ja’Kobi GillespieSeniorGuardTennesseeSEC
Keyshawn HallSeniorForwardAuburnSEC
Thomas HaughJuniorForwardFloridaSEC
Graham IkeGraduate StudentForwardGonzagaWCC
Joshua JeffersonSeniorForwardIowa StateBig 12
Alex KarabanSeniorForwardUConnBIG EAST
Yaxel LendeborgGraduate StudentForwardMichiganBig Ten
Ebuka OkorieFreshmanGuardStanfordACC
Darryn PetersonFreshmanGuardKansasBig 12
Labaron Philon Jr.SophomoreGuardAlabamaSEC
Pryce SandfortJuniorForwardNebraskaBig Ten
Braden SmithSeniorGuardPurdueBig Ten
Bennett StirtzSeniorGuardIowaBig Ten
Tyler TannerSophomoreGuardVanderbiltSEC
Bruce ThorntonSeniorGuardOhio StateBig Ten
JT ToppinJuniorForwardTexas TechBig 12
Keaton WaglerFreshmanGuardIllinoisBig Ten
Caleb WilsonFreshmanForwardNorth CarolinaACC

