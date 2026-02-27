Labaron Philon update: Latest on Alabama guard before Tennessee game

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Will Alabama guard Labaron Philon play at No. 22 Tennessee?

The Crimson Tide point guard missed the Crimson Tide’s 100-75 win over Mississippi State with a leg injury. Head coach Nate Oats offered an update before the team travels to Knoxville.

“He participated in some of practice today,” Oats said on Friday. “He’s a guy that doesn’t like to sit out. He doesn’t like to sit out practice or games, so he’s chomping at the bit to get back. We’ll see if Clarke (Holter) clears him to play, but he did participate in some of practice today. Hopefully, he responds well and he’s able to go tomorrow.”

Philon has missed two games this season — Yale and Mississippi State — but has been in the starting lineup for the other 26. The sophomore guard is Alabama’s leading scorer and is third in the SEC with 21.3 points per game. Philon is also averaging 5.0 assists and 3.3 rebounds per game and is shooting 50.3% from the field, 38.7% from 3-point range and 78.2% from the free throw line. He has scored in double figures 25 times and 20 or more points 15 times.

The last time the Tide and Vols met on January 24 in Tuscaloosa, Philon played 38 minutes in the 79-73 loss. He scored 26 points on 7-20 shooting and added seven assists, four rebounds and a steal. But Philon also turned the ball over three times in Round 1 versus Tennessee.

Alabama’s road game at Tennessee is on Saturday, February 28, at 5 p.m. CT on ESPN.

