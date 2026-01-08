Labaron Philon update: Nate Oats provides latest on Alabama guard after leaving Vanderbilt game

Alabama guard Labaron Philon checked out of the Crimson Tide’s game against Vanderbilt with 16:06 remaining in the second half, and never returned to the floor. He was in the locker room for much of the second half before returning to the bench before the end of the game.

After the game, head coach Nate Oats provided an update on the sophomore guard’s status:

“He just had full-body cramps, I don’t know,” Oats said. “Played 19 minutes and had to go back and get an IV, and couldn’t play. I don’t know why he’s having full-body cramps only playing 19 minutes, but that’s what he had going.”

Philon had 18 points on 5-of-9 shooting from the field and the No. 13 Crimson Tide trailed by one point to No. 11 Vanderbilt when he exited the game. The Commodores went on to outscore Alabama by five points the rest of the way, winning the game 96-90.

Philon most recently missed Alabama’s game on Dec. 29 against Yale with a leg injury he suffered on Dec. 21 against Kennesaw State. He’s been one of the best players in the SEC all season, averaging over 20 points per game on the year.

Alabama will be back in action on Saturday night, hosting Texas at Coleman Coliseum (7 p.m. CT, ESPN).

