Labaron Philon's status revealed for Alabama's game vs. Kentucky

Alabama issues its final availability report for its SEC opener matchup with Kentucky on Saturday.

Sophomore guard Labaron Philon (thigh) and senior guard Latrell Wrightsell Jr. (undisclosed) and were taken off the injury report and will be available after being listed as probable on last night’s report.

Junior forward Taylor Bol Bowen (undisclosed) and freshman forward London Jemison (knee) are game time decisions. Bol Bowen was listed as questionable on the initial report, while Jemison was probable.

Freshman guard Davion Hannah was downgraded from questionable to out, while freshman center Collins Onyejiaka remains out as he has been since the second game of the season.

No. 14 Alabama will take on Kentucky from inside Coleman Coliseum at 11 a.m. CT on Saturday morning. The game will air on ESPN.

Alabama Availability Report

Davion Hannah – Out

Collins Onyejiaka – Out

Taylor Bol Bowen – Game Time Decision

London Jemison – Game Time Decision

Kentucky Availability Report

No player listed.

SEC Availability Report Policies

Beginning with the 2024-25 athletics season, all Southeastern Conference schools will provide public reports on the availability of student-athletes to participate in each conference game in the sports of football, men’s and women’s basketball and baseball.

Prior to an SEC basketball game, an institution must issue the Initial Report the night before a game by 7 p.m. CT (or, for an institution that played a game the day before, by 11:00 am local time the day of the game, or two hours before the game starts, whichever is earlier).

On game day, an institution must provide one Game Day Update no later than 90 minutes before game time. On the Game Day Update, the only permissible designation statuses are:

• Available – Will dress for the game and be available to play

• Game Time Decision – Coaches and/or medical personnel need to evaluate the athlete in pre-game warmups before deciding whether he can participate in the game

• Out – Not dressing or available for the game

