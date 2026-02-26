Labaron Philon's status revealed for Alabama's home game vs. Mississippi State
Alabama issued its final availability report for its home matchup with Mississippi State on Wednesday night.
Guard Labaron Philon has been ruled out after being questionable on the initial report on Tuesday night. He was notably limited in Saturday’s game at LSU, playing a lower minute total (24) than his average and scoring a season-low eight points.
“Baron’s obviously banged up. Played a lot of minutes Wednesday night,” Alabama head coach Nate Oats said after Saturday’s game. “We held him out of practice. He had some, just a lot of basketball bumps, bruises, just couldn’t get loose. We didn’t practice Thursday; he just did video and a short walk-through. Friday, he didn’t practice at all. We were hoping he’d feel better today, and he did. But he still wasn’t anything close to where he needs to be. So, it’ll be good to have tomorrow off. We’ll have to try to manage his workload in practice Monday, Tuesday, and see where we get him on Wednesday.”
Outside of Philon, Alabama will be without its usual batch of injured players. Keitenn Bristow, Davion Hannah and Collins Onyejiaka remain out with no timetable for their returns.
Tipoff between No. 17 Alabama and Mississippi State is set for 8 p.m. CT (ESPNU).
Alabama Availability Report
Davion Hannah – Out
Collins Onyejiaka – Out
Keitenn Bristow – Out
Labaron Philon – Out
Mississippi State Availability Report
Jayden Epps – Game Time Decision
SEC Availability Report Policies
Beginning with the 2024-25 athletics season, all Southeastern Conference schools will provide public reports on the availability of student-athletes to participate in each conference game in the sports of football, men’s and women’s basketball and baseball.
Prior to an SEC basketball game, an institution must issue the Initial Report the night before a game by 7 p.m. CT (or, for an institution that played a game the day before, by 11:00 am local time the day of the game, or two hours before the game starts, whichever is earlier).
On game day, an institution must provide one Game Day Update no later than 90 minutes before game time. On the Game Day Update, the only permissible designation statuses are:
• Available – Will dress for the game and be available to play
• Game Time Decision – Coaches and/or medical personnel need to evaluate the athlete in pre-game warmups before deciding whether he can participate in the game
• Out – Not dressing or available for the game
