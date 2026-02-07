Labaron Philon's status revealed for Alabama's road game at Auburn

Alabama issued its final availability report for its road matchup with Auburn on Saturday afternoon.

Guard Labaron Philon is a game time decision after being listed as questionable on the initial report on Friday night. He suffered a thigh bruise during Wednesday night’s game against Texas A&M, though he finished the game and logged a team-high 36 minutes in the win.

Forward Taylor Bol Bowen is also a game time decision after listed as probable on Saturday night. He’ll be making his return to the court after missing Wednesday night’s game. He suffered a right leg injury against Florida on Feb. 1 that he’s been recovering from throughout the week.

Keitenn Bristow, Davion Hannah and Collins Onyejiaka are all out as expected. None of the three have a timetable for a return this season.

Tipoff between Alabama and Auburn is set for 3 p.m. CT on ESPN2.

Alabama Availability Report

Davion Hannah – Out

Collins Onyejiaka – Out

Keitenn Bristow – Out

Labaron Philon – Game Time Decision

Taylor Bol Bowen – Game Time Decision

Auburn Availability Report

Emeka Opurum – Out

SEC Availability Report Policies

Beginning with the 2024-25 athletics season, all Southeastern Conference schools will provide public reports on the availability of student-athletes to participate in each conference game in the sports of football, men’s and women’s basketball and baseball.

Prior to an SEC basketball game, an institution must issue the Initial Report the night before a game by 7 p.m. CT (or, for an institution that played a game the day before, by 11:00 am local time the day of the game, or two hours before the game starts, whichever is earlier).

On game day, an institution must provide one Game Day Update no later than 90 minutes before game time. On the Game Day Update, the only permissible designation statuses are:

• Available – Will dress for the game and be available to play

• Game Time Decision – Coaches and/or medical personnel need to evaluate the athlete in pre-game warmups before deciding whether he can participate in the game

• Out – Not dressing or available for the game

Not a member, Alabama fans? Join BOL today!

Have you subscribed to BamaOnLine.com yet? You can sign up for ONE MONTH of premium access to our Alabama coverage for just $11.99! Be able to read all of BOL’s premium articles and nuggets covering Alabama sports and recruiting and also join thousands of other Crimson Tide fans around the globe on the BOL Round Table message board! CLICK HERE!